Disrobed Dutch: Donkervoort D8 GTO-JD70 Gets Bare Naked Carbon Edition

Boutique Dutch automaker Donkervoort has made the quirky, lightweight D8 GTO-JD70 even more so with the creation of the Bare Naked Carbon Edition. The funkily named special model will be very exclusive, as just 70 copies of the Audi-powered sports car are planned, and only some of them will have the exposed, unpainted carbon fiber treatment.

More than 95 percent of the JD70's bodywork is made from carbon fiber, and the Bare Naked Carbon Edition gives buyers different ways of seeing this work. The Exposed Carbon Upgrade reveals bits of exposed carbon on the side panels, engine-bay wings, hood scoop, and the interior. The "Hypercar Carbon Weave" reduces weight by introducing a unique fiber weave structure. The Full Exposed-Carbon Upgrade shows off the complete car in carbon, including the exhaust cover. Buyers who don't opt for the full exposed carbon in clear lacquer can choose between green, blue, red, gold, grey, and other paint hues. Donkervoort will match the interior and exterior carbon pieces at the customer's request.

The Bare Naked Carbon Edition sheds more than 10 pounds off the regular Donkervoort sports car, which weighs around 700 kg (1,543 pounds). According to Donkervoort, the JD70 is the first production car in the world with a claimed 2 Gs of cornering muscle (lateral grip). It sits on Nankang tires wrapped around 17- or 18-inch wheels, with super lightweight carbon fiber rims as an option.

Power comes from a 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder sourced from the Audi TT RS. This engine makes 415 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque in the Donkervoort, and it pairs to a five-speed manual transmission. Aided by its low weight, the sports car can hit 62 mph from a standstill in 2.7 seconds. Top speed is 174 mph.