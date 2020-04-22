Like many individuals, General George S. Patton was a complicated figure. He was no saint, as an account of Patton slapping at least one hospitalized soldier attests. But his mettle and leadership helped in leading the Allies to victory in World War II.

As commander of the Third Army, Patton had little time to dawdle. "Old Blood and Guts," as he came to be known, had an ardent desire for battle and this early-to-mid-1940s Dodge WC-57 command car likely carted Patton about Europe as his troops liberated the region from Nazi oppression.

While we have to take the word of Worldwide Auctioneers—which is holding the "no reserve" auction for this Dodge—that this wartime truck was specifically modified for Patton himself, there's little doubt this truck was an instrument in the Third Army's toolbox. Fit with armor plating, sirens, and horns, this WC-57 served as a motor pool car for those in the Third Army's headquarters.

Equipped with four-wheel drive and a torque-rich six-cylinder engine, this WC-57 was a proverbial tank that could hold its own on Europe's war-ravaged topography. Meanwhile, the fitment of a Browning machine gun ensured the big Dodge could take out any enemies that managed to get in its way.

Patton's wartime philosophy was to "attack and attack" until exhaustion and then "attack again," and this tough-as-nails Dodge WC-57 command car certainly abided by the same doctrine: attacking day-in and day-out and driving (literally) Patton and his Third Army to eventual success in World War II. It's a piece of military history that's far less complicated, but equally as fascinating, than the man it was reportedly made for.