A successor to the short-lived Dodge Rampage pickup truck may have returned to the American brand's model line 20-some-odd years ago if Ralph Gilles had his way. Of course, as a young designer at Chrysler, Gilles had minimal sway to make such a project happen.

Gilles, now the head of design for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, took to Instagram to show off a design sketch of his from 1995 for a small, sporty truck he christened the Tomahawk GTR. (It was dropped as a preview for a Ram Trucks sketch contest FCA is holding on its Facebook page.) No surprise, the little pickup looks incredible. Incorporating era-specific cues such as a rounded greenhouse (like the second-generation Dodge Neon's), big five-spoke wheels surely inspired by those of the then-new 993-series Porsche 911 Turbo, and an offset intake carved into its hood, the Tomahawk GTR trades the typical practicality of a pickup for 1990s performance-oriented styling.

Sure, the Tomahawk GTR includes a formal bed for hauling loads, but the truck's rear wing, which extends the width of the tailgate, and broad rear fenders surely limit the box's ability to adequately hold wide or tall items. Good luck fitting anything in the single cab, too, which appears to lack space for rear seats or much storage.

Admittedly, truck buyers might have turned their backs on the Tomahawk GTR's cargo-carrying limitations. Still, we wish this little trucklet made its way from sketch to reality. After all, a strong business case sure as hell didn't stop Chrysler from greenlighting the likes of the Dodge Viper or Plymouth Prowler.