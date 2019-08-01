In the market for a performance car? One that gives you the most ponies per dollar? Well, you’re in luck because Dodge has announced its Power Dollars program. What does that mean? For every horse stabled under the hood, you get $10 off a new Challenger, Charger, or Durango.

The best part is the lack of limitations. This program extends to every single Challenger, Charger, and Durango model—including the SRT and Hellcat variants. That means a 797-hp Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye has $7,970 on the hood, while a standard Challenger SRT Hellcat gets a $7,170 discount. On the more practical end of performance, the Charger SRT Hellcat and Durango SRT are $7,070 and $4,750 off.

According to Tim Kuniskis, head of passenger cars for FCA in North America, the goal of the Power Dollars program is to get more performance vehicles into the hands of enthusiasts and allow those who are already owners to upgrade to something more powerful within the lineup. There’s almost no way this doesn’t prove popular, as even the least powerful Challenger with its 305-hp 3.6-liter V-6 can be had for an enticing $3,050 off, while lower-spec Chargers and Durangos are discounted by $2,930 to $3,000 depending on trim level.

As of June 2019, Charger sales are up 9 percent year to date, while Challenger sales are down 23 percent. The Dodge Power Dollars program could help drive demand for both vehicles, allowing the Challenger to bounce back from its drop. The Power Dollars program starts today, August 1, and will continue through the rest of the 2019 calendar year.