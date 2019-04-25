Last year, Dodge showed up at SEMA with something truly crazy: a 426-cubic-inch crate engine that made 1,000 hp and 950 lb-ft of torque. It didn’t need race gas, either. That bored and stroked aluminum version of Dodge’s Hemi V-8 got those numbers on 93-octane gas. It was also named the Hellephant in honor of the old Elephant 426. And today, Dodge officially started taking pre-orders for the most powerful crate engine we’ve ever seen.

As you can imagine, the Hellephant is far from inexpensive. After all, it makes 1,000 horsepower right out of the box, and the less-powerful Hellcrate engine—as seen most recently in the Jeep Five Quarter concept—already costs nearly $20,000. If you want the Hellephant, Dodge will sell it to you for $29,995, which is slightly more than the price of a fully loaded Honda Civic. Then again, the Civic doesn’t make anywhere close to 1,000 horses. You can also spend an additional $2,265 to get an electronics-integration kit that Dodge says “provides relatively easy plug-and-play for experienced installers.”

Depending on what you plan to build, Mopar offers other products such as a front-end accessory drive kit, A/C expansion kit, exhaust manifold kit, rear sump oil-pan kit, and 45-degree oil filter.

Despite the Hellephant’s high price, we fully expect to see it find its way into all sorts of builds over the next few years. Dodge Chargers and Challengers seem like the obvious choice, but we have a feeling there will be more than a few, uh, creative builds, too. Miata or Supra, anyone? After all, 1,000 horsepower is a whole lotta sauce. To preorder your Hellephant, visit www.cratehemi.com.