The Ultimate Dodge Charger: 1525 HP, Twin-Turbo, Widebody, AWD!

Dodge's Charger (and its Challenger sibling) are nothing if not poster children for the so-called "halo effect." The top-level SRT Hellcat versions of each full-size car deliver well over 700 horsepower, but look pretty similar to the base-level, six-cylinder rental-grade models that cost less than half as much—can you guess why, then, Dodge sells so many of those entry-level models? The debut of SpeedKore Performance Group's widebody, all-wheel-drive, twin-turbocharged Charger at the SEMA aftermarket show in Las Vegas widens the Dodge sedan's halo even further.

You might have noticed a few things about the Charger don't seem quite right—namely that Dodge doesn't offer the Charger with all-wheel drive and any of its more powerful V-8 engine options, and no factory Charger is turbocharged. Of course not, because SpeedKore Performance Group is a tuner. The Wisconsin-based shop instead has built this Charger for a loyal customer, who commissioned the car for his similarly Mopar-fanatical brother. SpeedKore added the four-wheel-drive setup, and swapped in the epic Demon drag car's supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine—SpeedKore has also worked over a Demon in the past—before removing the blower and installing two Precision 6466 ball-bearing turbochargers in its place.

From the showroom, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon's engine, which differs slightly from the Hellcat V-8s offered more regularly throughout the Charger and Challenger lineups, made 808 horsepower on pump gas and 840 on race fuel. With a new "triple pump" fuel system and 1700-cc fuel injectors, along with a custom intake and heads, the newly twin-turbocharged Demon V-8 is said to have pushed out 1525 horsepower on an early dyno run.

Allegedly, that eye-popping figure was accomplished running a mild 26 psi of turbo boost pressure and using E85 fuel. SpeedKore is still working on tuning the powertrain (there is an adjustable boost controller), so we figure it should at least try to double up the Demon engine's factory horsepower rating. Anything less would just be soft, right? Oh, and the Charger belches its exhaust out of its face. To help the V-8 breathe better, SpeedKore installed a driver-switchable exhaust; the not-street-legal setting routes exhaust gases out of the front bumper (burp!), while the legal setup sends gases out of the Charger's tail via a Magnaflow arrangement (uh, not burp).

A custom transfer case and carbon-fiber driveshaft sends power to the front axle, and the transmission is a Hellraiser Performance-built unit with a dedicated cooler. Between the four-digit horsepower figure, all-wheel drive, and the fat Mickey Thompson ET street tires, you can understand why SpeedKore beefed up the Charger's running gear. On a purely looks basis, you can also appreciate the Charger's widebody kit and custom bumpers, which were modeled after the factory pieces offered on the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody, but fashioned out of carbon fiber. SpeedKore also replaced the hood, rear diffuser, and spoiler with carbon-fiber lookalikes. And speaking of lookalikes, those Charger owners out there slumming it without 1500-plus-horsepower can dream that someday, their rides might be this mean. Hey, where there's a will (and money, and a tuner like SpeedKore), anything is possible. Just be sure to follow the glow of those halos.