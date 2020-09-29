The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is still dead, but the new-for-2020 Challenger SRT Super Stock fills a similar role in the lineup. Officially, the 807-hp Super Stock is not a replacement for the Demon. With one less pony in its stable, a widebody kit, and standard items such as a front and rear passenger seats, the Super Stock is no carbon copy of the 808-hp Demon.

That said, both the Challenger SRT Demon and Super Stock were designed to dominate the quarter mile. Unlike the Demon, of which Dodge produced just 3,300 units for the 2018 model year, the Super Stock has no production limit. That's right, Dodge will make as many Super Stocks as it deems fit. Even so, the 2020 Challenger SRT Super Stock is rarer than the Demon.

Credit Dodge's decision to make a small batch of Super Stocks for 2020 prior to putting production into overdrive for 2021. While the American brand will likely produce thousands of 2021 Challenger SRT Super Stocks, a Dodge spokesperson informed us it made just around 200 Super Stocks for the 2020 model year.

Admittedly, this means little to consumers simply looking to purchase the meanest Challenger model from their local Dodge dealership, as both 2020 and 2021 Challenger SRT Super Stocks share the same key mechanical features. This includes the monstrous supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine that helps the big coupe rocket through the quarter mile in a manufacturer-claimed 10.5 seconds at 131 mph.

