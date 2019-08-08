A few months and several episodes ago, Pro Racer’s Take put the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye to the test around the 23-turns and 3.15-miles that make the NCM Motorsports Park road course one of the country’s best driving challenges. We came away impressed after it proved itself plenty capable of more than just winning drag races and stop-light shootouts, as it posted a solid lap time of 2 minutes, 19.50 seconds.

We then got to wondering: Yes, the Hellcat’s 797 horsepower and 707 lb-ft of torque never get old, and real racers will never tell you they have enough power, but what can the “junior” model do? So we returned to the circuit and wheeled out a 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack. Its 6.4-liter, 392 ci V-8 doesn’t have the Hellcat’s supercharger or make the same gobsmacking dyno numbers, but in the real world, 485 hp at 6,100 rpm and 475 lb-ft at 4,100 rpm tend to be plenty good for most situations.

Our test car arrived in throwback 1970s-esque Plum Crazy paintwork, sporting the widebody option with its 3.5-inch wider track, wild flares, plus some Hellcat trim like the power-bulge hood with heat extraction vents, and the Hellcat’s front splitter and rear spoiler. Other welcome features include Pirelli P Zero rubber, 15.4-inch, six-piston Brembo front brakes (13.8-inch, four-piston Brembo rears), and a curb weight about 300 pounds lighter than the Hellcat’s. It all makes for a nice-handling package, in the context of a big Detroit bruiser, and for about $35,000 less (as-tested price) than the Hellcat Redeye, the 2019 Challenger R/T Scat Pack makes a strong case for itself—just check its lap time against big brother’s benchmark 2:19.50.

