Got $71,045 for a 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye?

Last week, Dodge announced pricing for its ever-expanding lineup of the 2019 Dodge Challenger, increasing horsepower on the anything-but-subtle SRT Hellcat while giving it a significant price cut. Elsewhere, subtle price adjustments make way for new models and features.

On the lower end of the spectrum, the Challenger SXT RWD holds steady with a base price of $28,690, featuring a 305-hp 3.6-liter V-6 and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Opting for all-wheel drive on the SXT adds $3,000 to the base price. Moving one rung up the ladder is the new Challenger GT RWD, which adds a hood scoop, splitter, suspension upgrades, paddle shifters, and houndstooth seats for $31,390. The GT AWD drops $1,000 for 2019 to $34,390.

For those who desire V-8 power, $35,495 is the price of admission on the Challenger R/T, featuring a 375-hp 5.7-liter V-8 and the option of a six-speed manual transmission or eight-speed automatic. The base R/T is the only V-8-powered model to escape a gas guzzler tax on both transmission choices. From there, the R/T Scat Pack ups the ante with a 485-hp 6.4-liter V-8 for $40,390 when equipped with the eight-speed automatic. Six-speed manual versions are subject to a gas guzzler tax of $1,000.

Although the SRT Hellcat delivers 717 hp, up 10 hp from 2018, the base price drops $5,645 to $60,045. Factor in an additional $1,700 gas guzzler tax on all models. The new 797-hp SRT Hellcat Redeye starts at $71,045, plus the mandatory $1,700 gas guzzler tax.

The 2019 Dodge Challenger will make its way into dealerships starting in the fourth quarter of this year.