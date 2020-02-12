It's no secret that we love beautiful cars around here. What might be a bit less well known, however, is that beautiful cars don't all come from Europe or Japan. In fact, it wasn't so many years ago that Detroit's automotive design was the standard of the world. Fortunately, the Detroit Institute of Arts' upcoming display, "Detroit Style: Car Design in the Motor City, 1950-2020," lets us revisit past glories and also see the evolution of design in the heart of American motoring.

Demonstrating Detroit's design development over the years will be a total of 12 cars, including the 1951 General Motors Le Sabre concept car, a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, and the 2002 Ford GT Concept. In addition to the cars on display, a selection of paintings and sculptures aimed at "highlight[ing] the conversation between the American art world and the car culture from the 1950s to [the] present day."

The exhibit opens June 13, 2020, and runs through January 10, 2021, so there's still plenty of time to make your travel plans. Until then, check out a preview of the cars and art that will be displayed in the gallery above.