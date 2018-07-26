Delivery Time for Tesla Model 3 is Approximately Two to Four Months*

Good news for Tesla Model 3 fans, if you order one today online, the company says you can expect delivery in approximately two to four months.

Now you can order your Tesla Model 3 and have it delivered to your door! But wait, there’s a catch—you can’t order a base model, only long range and performance orders with all-wheel drive.

If you want a $35,000 version, you’ll have to wait a bit longer—there’s currently no option to order one of those on the company’s site.

Ready to drop some loot? Simply design the car you desire and submit your contact information on Tesla.com. Long-range battery with a premium interior rear-wheel drive models start at $49,000 and dual-motor all-wheel drive Model 3s start at $53,000.

Want to splurge on a dual-motor all-wheel drive model? You can expect to part with at least $64,000. Add $5,000 for Enhanced Autopilot and another $3,000 for Full Self-Driving Capability on the above models if you don’t want to be rolling old school.

Interestingly enough, if you live within 160 miles from the closest service center, your vehicle can be shipped right to your home or business.

Hopefully there will be enough $7,500 tax credits to go around before the end of the year—well, except for the short-range model orders, of course.