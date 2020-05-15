The novel coronavirus is halting countless automotive events around the world, but it's not stopping Barrett-Jackson from holding an online auction later this month. Arguably one of the most interesting cars for sale is this NASCAR Chevrolet Monte Carlo originally driven by Dale Earnhardt. Proceeds from the sale will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

Bearing chassis number 22, the car comes directly from the collection of NASCAR team owner Richard Childress. In fact, the upcoming sale marks the first time Childress will part ways with one of his original Earnhardt cars. One notable victory Earnhardt made in this particular car was at Rockingham Speedway in 1996. Through 1999, Earnhardt and his NASCAR Chevys were ones to watch on tracks such as Bristol Motor Speedway, Dover International Speedway, and Darlington Raceway. While Earnhardt's driving aided his racing success, his tube-frame stock car's 358-cubic-inch V-8 engine and four-speed manual transmission certainly played a part, too.

Whoever places the winning bid for chassis number 22 will also receive a special VIP experience from Childress. The package includes a tour of Richard Childress Racing in Welcome, North Carolina; a lunch with Childress at his vineyard; and a personalized case of wine.

Barrett-Jackson's online auction began on May 8. If you're looking to snag a race car driven by one of the best drivers in NASCAR history, time is almost up. The last day to bid on this Chevy is May 16.

