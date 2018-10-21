Lynk & Co 03 Race Car Will Inspire 500-Horsepower Road Car

Cyan Racing, formerly known as Polestar Racing, is furthering its ties to Geely-owned marques by partnering with Lynk & Co to take on the FIA WTCR series in 2019. The companies will race the Lynk & Co 03 TCR race car, which has spawned a concept road car.

Thed Björk, starting his seventh season with Cyan Racing, will drive one of the TCR cars for 2019. The driver, who piloted a Volvo S60 Polestar TC1 to a 2017 World Touring Car Championship win, was on hand to introduce the Lynk & Co TCR race car at an event at Fuji Raceway in Japan this week. He and his team will face off against seven automakers including Audi, Alfa Romeo, Honda, Hyundai, Peugeot, Seat, and Volkswagen. As a refresher, the FIA World Touring Car Championship adopted the TCR touring car specification and changed its name to WTCR in 2018.

We don’t know much about the concept, called the Lynk & Co 03 Cyan, other than the fact that it’s “closely connected” to the race car program and it will produce 500 hp. The production 03 debuted earlier this year in China promising a Volvo-developed turbocharged 1.5-liter I-4 and a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, but it’s unclear if the concept or race car will use either of those. “The concept car will be the first step towards an extended performance offer,” according to a press release from Cyan Racing and Lynk & Co.

If you’re not familiar with Lynk & Co, it’s a relatively new brand launched by Geely and Volvo in 2016. Its models are designed and engineered in Sweden, and they place an emphasis on fixed prices, online sales, and digital sharing. Eventually, Lynk & Co wants to make a play for the U.S. market with a new SUV.