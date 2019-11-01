Ford is bringing highly modified F-150s and Mustangs to the 2019 SEMA Show to demonstrate its performance cred on and off the pavement. All three F-150s are based on non-Raptor variants while the two Mustangs on display will include a coupe and convertible.

The first of three F-150s is the Ford Accessories Ford F-150 Lariat Sport Crew Cab with the Black Appearance package. It features Ford Performance parts such as a raised Fox-tuned off-road suspension for improved approach, departure, and breakover angles, as well as Rigid LED lighting and a Borla cat-back exhaust. The Black Appearance package adds 22-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Mickey Thompson Baja ATZ P3 tires, a custom exterior splatter graphic, and interior accents matched with the truck's exterior. Under the hood is Ford's 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6.

See all 5 photos See all 5 photos

Robert Marketing and Attitude Performance will show off a special Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew FX4 featuring a special exterior promoting Black Rifle Coffee Co. and Kryptek Outdoor Group, both of which are veteran-owned companies. The exterior design was created by CPV Paint & Graphics and Soundz Plus to help this F-150 stand out even more. Like the Ford Accessories F-150, this one also comes packing Ford Performance parts like a Borla exhaust with black tips, a BDS Suspension six-inch lift kit, and Fox 2.5 remote reservoir coil overs. Cosmetic enhancements include Warn Industries bumpers and fender flares, a Yakima Load Warrior basket roof rack, Rigid Off-Road LED lighting, a winch, and camouflage vinyl graphics. Inside you'll find a refrigerator, Katzkin leather seats, a Rockford Fosgate audio system, a Switch Pros eight-switch power panel system, and a Cobra electronics radio.

See all 5 photos See all 5 photos

The third custom F-150 was designed in partnership with Drag Racing Against Gangs & Graffiti (DRAGG), a non-profit youth afterschool program that encourages younger people to go into the auto industry. Called the Desert Defender, this particular Ford F-150 is based on the Lariat Sport SuperCrew 4x4 model and packs the most go-fast goods of the three pickup trucks. It's equipped with a Ford Performance supercharger, a cold air intake and cat-back exhaust from Borla, a BDS Suspension six-inch lift kit, Fox racing shocks, Wilwood performance brakes, DSM&T Co. harnesses and fasteners, and 20-inch Fifteen52 TurboMac wheels shod in BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 tires. Other additions include a Warn Industries recovery kit, a chase rack, rock slider side steps, the Black Appearance package, a Federal Signal police lighting package from West Coast Lights & Sirens, a Kicker audio system, and a honey badger rear spare tire rack from American Truck. The body wrap was done by Ford Vehicle Personalization.

See all 5 photos See all 5 photos

Ford enlisted California Pony Cars to customize a Mustang GT Fastback and the results are quite crazy. Performance upgrades include a Ford Performance supercharger, Borla exhaust, Ford Performance lowering springs, 21-inch alloy wheels from Triumph Performance wrapped in Toyo Proxes T1R tires, and Baer EradiSpeed brakes measuring 15 inches up front and 13 inches in the rear. The California Pony Cars Ford Mustang GT features a cool two-tone black and blue exterior. Cosmetic upgrades include a new hood with a scoop, extended side skirts, an aluminum front splitter, a wicker bill-like spoiler, and LED lighting from Diode Dynamics. Inside, the California Pony Cars Ford Mustang GT comes with carbon fiber interior trim, a 1,500-watt Kicker audio system, a LinksWell Gen II 11.8-inch touchscreen, and Recaro seats.

If top down motoring is more your style, the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Ford Mustang Convertible would make for a standout ride. Based on the Mustang EcoBoost, it comes with Brembo brakes, Ford Performance lowering springs, B-forged 20-inch alloy wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport tires, a 10-speed automatic, and the high output version of Ford's 2.3-liter turbo-four. Like California Pony Cars Ford Mustang GT, the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Mustang Convertible sports a two-tone exterior in black and red, gold accent stripes, side scoops, GT performance fender flares, front and rear spoiler, and rear diffuser, and Classic Design Concepts convertible roll hoops.