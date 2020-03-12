As the novel coronavirus pandemic and the COVID-19 disease it can cause spreads around the globe, public events are being postponed or canceled, including auto shows, motorsports events, and other gatherings you might have had plans for this spring and summer. Here, we've gathered every major development from the coronavirus' fallout and impact on the car world. Already, we've seen fuel prices fluctuate, auto shows and sports events canceled, and we are bracing for a slowdown in car sales and new-car launches. We will keep updating this list as more announcements come in, so check back here for the latest:

March 13, 2020

The DTM racing series (aka German Touring Car Masters) cancels pre-season testing, which was set to run from March 16-19, at the Hockenheimring in Germany.

Indycar announces that all NTT Indycar Series races through April will be canceled. This includes the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (March 13-15) and the AutoNation Indycar Challenge, at the Circuit of Americas in Austin, Texas (April 24-26).

***UPDATE*** NASCAR announces that upcoming races in Atlanta, Georgia, and Homestead, Miami WILL NOT BE RUN without the presence of fans in attendance, but instead postponed until further notice.

Ford Motor Co. workers around the world have been instructed to work remotely, starting Monday, March 16, with the exception of those in "business-critical roles that cannot be done away from Ford Facilities", as relayed by Ford chief communications officer Mark Truby.

General Motors Chairman and CEO, Mary Barra, requests employees around the world to work from home, if possible.

***UPDATE***In addition to canceling the Australian Grand Prix, the FIA and Formula 1 have now canceled or postponed the Chinese, Bahrain, and inaugural Vietnam Grands Prix. The 2021 F1 season is now expected to start at the end of May 2020.

March 12, 2020

Round 3 of the FIA World Rally Championship, in Guanajuato, Mexico, is the motorsport still proceeding this weekend, but Round 4 in Argentina, has been postponed.

Nuts! Planters follows Oscar-Mayer and puts the NUTmobile back on the shelf for the time being.

Out of an a-bun-dance of caution, the folks at Oscar-Mayer have decided to pull the Wienermobile off of the "hot dog highway." Not the wurst news we've heard today, but we do not relish this update.

The FIA, Formula 1, and Australian Grand Prix Corporation announce the cancellation of all Formula 1 activity for the Australian Grand Prix, which was set to race this Sunday, March 15.

Although Formula Drift Holdings, LLC has yet to formally cancel Formula D Long Beach, which was set to be contested April 10-11, the City of Long Beach has issued orders to cancel and/or postpone all events with an estimated attendance of 250 or more, through April 2020.

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, originally set to take place April 17-19, is canceled until further notice as organizers examine rescheduling options.

Radwood postpones the remainder of its 2020 schedule "until further notice".

Barrett-Jackson announces its Palm Beach, Florida auction is rescheduled from April 16-18, 2020 to October 15-17, 2020.

The Vancouver Auto Show, originally scheduled for the end of March, is postponed. A new date has not been announced.

IndyCar announces that this weekend's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will be closed to spectators.

The NHRA postpones a portion of the Gatornationals that was set to run Thursday, March 12 through Sunday, March 15. The Sportsman and Top Sportsman categories will go as scheduled, but without spectators in the stands. Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Pro Mod, Factory Stock Showdown, Top Alcohol Dragster, and Top Alcohol Funny Car will be postponed and completed at a later date yet to be determined.

F9, the ninth installment in the Fast and Furious series, is postponed from May 22, 2020, to April 2, 2021.

The 12 Hours of Sebring is postponed from the weekend of March 18, 2020, to the weekend of November 11, 2020.

March 11, 2020

The International Motorcycle Federation (FIM) postpones the MotoGP Argentia Grand Prix, which was set to take place from the 17th to the 19th of April. The event is rescheduled for later in the season and will take place from the 20th to the 22nd of November, 2020.

March 10, 2020

The New York International Auto Show is rescheduled from early April to late August.

March 4, 2020

The release of the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die, is postponed from April 10, 2020, to November 25, 2020.

February 28, 2020