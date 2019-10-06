MOTOR TREND NETWORKTruck TrendHot RodSuper ChevyFourWheeler
Learn more about the Motor Trend Network »
Automobile Mag Logo
homenewsChevrolet Corvette Convertible: A Visual History from C1 to C8

Chevrolet Corvette Convertible: A Visual History from C1 to C8

A look back at the droptop Vettes that led to the 2020 C8.

Motor Trend StaffWords

The name "Corvette" is the longest continuously running car nameplate in the world, dating back more than 60 years. Every first-generation Corvette—later known as the C1—was a convertible, and a coupe model wasn't added until a decade later, in 1963. Yet every generation of Corvette since has offered a convertible variant.

That rich history had us anxiously waiting to see what the new 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 convertible had in store. As you're well aware by now, the C8 adopts its first-ever mid-engine layout, and to that the C8 convertible adds its own Corvette first: a power retractable hard top. Meanwhile, it also adds fairings behind the driver and passenger headrests, imparting an ever more exotic look. Check out the links below for more on the C8 coupe and convertible, and scroll on—and head into the gallery!—for a look at the long history of open-air Corvettes.

More 2020 C8
C8 Convertible Full Details!
C8 Droptop Cargo Space
Here's How Much the C8 'Vert Will Cost
Hear the C8 Start, Rev, and Launch
Detailed: The Weird Row of Interior Buttons
In-Depth: The C8's Digital Gauges
C8 Z06: Renderings + Rumors
The Perfect Way to Option the C8
All the Colors and Options
What Hard-Core Vette Fans Think

C1 Corvette: 1953-1962

C2 Corvette: 1963-1967

C3 Corvette: 1968-1982

C4 Corvette: 1984-1996

C5 Corvette: 1997-2004

C6 Corvette: 2005-2013

C7 Corvette: 2014-2019

C8 Corvette: 2020-

A version of this story originally appeared on MotorTrend.

Share on FacebookShare on Twitter
Related Articles

Good News! 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Buyers Can Choose Their VIN

Kelly Lin |

All 8 Cars That Hit 60 MPH in 3.0 Seconds and Cost Less than $70,000

Nelson Ireson |

Another First: 2020 C8 Chevy Corvette Crashed

Automobile Staff |
Automobile Mag Logoemail newsletter

Stay Updated

Car news, reviews, and more!