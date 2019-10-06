Chevrolet Corvette Convertible: A Visual History from C1 to C8

The name "Corvette" is the longest continuously running car nameplate in the world, dating back more than 60 years. Every first-generation Corvette—later known as the C1—was a convertible, and a coupe model wasn't added until a decade later, in 1963. Yet every generation of Corvette since has offered a convertible variant.

That rich history had us anxiously waiting to see what the new 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 convertible had in store. As you're well aware by now, the C8 adopts its first-ever mid-engine layout, and to that the C8 convertible adds its own Corvette first: a power retractable hard top. Meanwhile, it also adds fairings behind the driver and passenger headrests, imparting an ever more exotic look. Check out the links below for more on the C8 coupe and convertible, and scroll on—and head into the gallery!—for a look at the long history of open-air Corvettes.