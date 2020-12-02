History Lesson: The Copper-Cooled Chevrolet Was GM’s First Major Disaster

Much as we enjoy General Motors' triumphs, we also note its mistakes. You know about the atrociously-executed X-Cars, the problem-plagued Chevrolet Vega, and that visual act of terrorism known as the Pontiac Aztek, but what about Chevrolet's air-cooled car of 1923, the Copper-Cooled Chevrolet? This was one of GM's earliest and biggest corporate disasters, a car so flawed that nearly a third of its examples were destroyed before they even left the factory, and nearly all that made it into customer hands were repurchased and crushed.

In his book My Years With General Motors, former GM CEO Alfred Sloan is refreshingly candid about the Copper-Cooled disaster, citing it as a mistake that would influence GM policy for the next half-century.

The Foundation of the Copper-Cooled Chevrolet

The story centers around Charles Kettering, head of Dayton Engineering Laboratories Co., otherwise known as Delco. Kettering's inventions included the electric cash register, the modern automotive electrical system, and Cadillac's revolutionary electric starter. By the late teens, "Boss Ket" was fixated on the air-cooled engine, which was an attractive prospect for automakers: Eliminating the radiator and its plumbing would reduce complexity, weight, and cost. Air-cooled engines were already in production with cast-iron cooling fins, but Kettering was determined to use copper, which had 10 times the conductivity of iron (and, hence, was the preferred material for water-cooled radiators).

Kettering's involvement in the development of an air-cooled engine was a deciding factor in GM's 1919 purchase of Delco and the installment of Kettering as the head of GM's research lab; the company's upper management salivated at the prospect of Kettering's engine.

"This invention has not yet progressed to the point where its success is absolutely assured," read the minutes of the 1919 GM Finance Committee meeting where the Delco purchase was finalized, "but that its chances of proving successful are favorable and that in this event our investment will provide a splendid financial return."

"Chevrolet, Guess What You're Getting?"

GM president Pierre du Pont was a quick convert to the air-cooled engine. Under his leadership, GM's Executive Committee determined a new air-cooled, four-cylinder car would replace Chevrolet's low-priced 490 model for the 1922 model year, while a six-cylinder car would be developed for later introduction by the Oakland (later Pontiac) division. Delco's Dayton lab would design not just the engine, but the complete running chassis.

Unfortunately, no one had consulted Chevrolet. General Motors was still a fairly new enterprise at the time, and its divisions were essentially autonomous entities, each responsible for its own engineering. Karl Zimmerscheid, Chevrolet's general manager, was reluctant to have this unproven technology forced on his division.

The Oakland division was much more receptive to the air-cooled car, and as Chevrolet still had a large stock of water-cooled 490s to sell, development shifted to the Oakland six-cylinder engine, with the understanding that Chevy would eventually get the air-cooled car whether it wanted it or not. President du Pont and the executive committee decreed that the new cars would be shown at the New York Auto Show in January 1922, with Oakland production beginning in February and Chevrolet production in May. Upper management hoped to eliminate water-cooled cars as quickly as possible, and Du Pont told Kettering he felt like a kid who knew the circus was coming to town.

The First Copper-Cooled Car Emerges

In November 1921, Dayton sent the first air-cooled car to Michigan, and it promptly failed Oakland's test regime. Oakland general manager Fred Hannum advised du Pont that, in his estimation, the air-cooled Oakland needed at least another six months of development, and that the division should immediately get to work on a new water-cooled lineup.

GM's leadership was stunned, as was Kettering, who was so upset that the executive committee sent him a letter, reprinted in Sloan's book, that seems to have the sole purpose of shoring up his self-esteem. "[If] at any time you have occasion to pause and wonder about our faith and confidence in you and [the air-cooled car] … pull this letter out of your desk and read it again." With the air-cooled Oakland sidelined, focus returned to Chevrolet.

Sloan, meanwhile, began to express serious misgivings about the program. His issue was not with the technology itself, or Kettering's ability to deliver it.

"We are not going to get advanced engineering," he wrote in December 1921, "from a mediocre mind such as the average of our engineers compared with that of Mr. Kettering." (Ouch!) Rather, Sloan's concern was with the corporation edging into the divisions' responsibilities, which was not how the General Motors system was supposed to work.

"We were more committed to a particular engineering design than to the broad aims of the enterprise," he wrote. "And we were in the situation of supporting a research position against the judgement of the division men who would in the end have to produce and sell the new car." Sloan felt the corporation should have waited for a working prototype before committing to production, but his concerns put him in the minority.

Renewed Enthusiasm for the Copper-Cooled Chevrolet

That winter saw William S. Knudsen replace Zimmerschied as Chevrolet's general manager. Knudsen was enthusiastic about the air-cooled car, which was good news for Kettering and the Dayton crew, as in February 1922 Oakland committed to another 18 months of water-cooled cars. Chevrolet production was pushed back once again, to September 1922.

Sloan was concerned: Chevrolet was now five months away from full-scale production of a car that did not yet exist. Furthermore, if the air-cooled car failed, Chevrolet had no backup plan. He pushed for parallel development of a water-cooled 490, with the proviso that it would be phased out if and when the air-cooled car proved a technological and commercial success. In April, du Pont suggested calling the air-cooled car the Copper-Cooled Chevrolet. GM had a name, but nothing to put it on—Dayton still hadn't delivered a prototype.

September came and went with no start of production, and yet the executive committee was now talking about an air-cooled Oldsmobile. Du Pont was charging ahead and Sloan was digging in his heels, concerned about committing three of GM's five divisions to an untested design. In November, a compromise was reached: Chevrolet would continue as planned, Olds would start air-cooled production in summer 1923, and Oakland's air-cooled plans would be placed on hold.

The Copper-Cooled Chevrolet Finally Appears

In January 1923, the Copper-Cooled Chevrolet was finally revealed at the New York Auto Show. A louvered grille distinguished it from water-cooled cars, with the copper fins that gave the car its name hidden by a tubular shroud that funneled air drawn by the large cooling fan. The Copper-Cooled Chevrolet stole the show, and GM upper management began wondering how soon the company could ditch production of water-cooled cars altogether.

The Copper-Cooled Chevrolet at last entered production, and as winter turned to spring, GM found itself with a new problem: The car market was exploding, and yet Copper-Cooled Chevrolets were trickling out of the factory. The water-cooled Chevrolets was ringing up record sales, and its chief competitor, the outdated Ford Model T, was on the way to its best-ever sales year. Meanwhile, the few air-cooled Chevrolets that left the factory were plagued with problems, primarily overheating and power loss. It was obvious the engine still needed more work.

Oldsmobile, meanwhile, had ceased development of its water-cooled cars and was dumping them on the market, losing around $50 per car as it waited to start air-cooled production in August. Du Pont left his position as GM's president on May 10, 1923, with Sloan succeeding him, and a committee of engineers was dispatched to report on the status of the air-cooled six-cylinder engine.

The Copper-Cooling Disaster

On May 28, they filed a devastating report, finding "that the engine pre-ignites badly after driving at moderate speeds in air temperatures from 60 to 70 degrees … it shows a serious loss of compression and power when hot … These major difficulties, plus several minor ones which can be reported in detail if you so desire, lead us to the conclusion that the job is not in shape for immediate production. We recommend that we set it aside for further development."

The GM Executive Committee immediately canceled the Copper-Cooled Oldsmobile, instructing the division to develop a water-cooled car. Meanwhile at Chevrolet, just 759 cars had been completed, far short of the scheduled 10,000 units. Of those, 239 were scrapped right at the factory. Five-hundred cars had left the factory, with 150 in use by factory reps and 300 shipped to dealers; of those, 100 had been sold to customers. In June 1923, Chevrolet recalled every Copper-Cooled Chevrolet from the field. All but two were destroyed. One survivor can be seen at the National Automobile Museum in Reno, while the second, acquired by Ford for evaluation and never returned, is on display at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.

Kettering was dismayed and offered to resign from GM. He believed the engineering principles behind his engine were sound, and proposed a new company to continue its development. Sloan cooled Boss Ket's ego, proposing that Dayton labs continue to work on the engine. Several found use as stationary powerplants, but Kettering moved onto other projects, including tetraethyl lead as an octane booster, a nontoxic refrigerant for GM's Frigidaire division, and the two-cycle diesel engines which GM would employ to conquer both the locomotive and bus markets. The Copper-Cooled engine, according to Sloan, "Just died out, I don't know why."

A Lesson Learned—and Soon Forgotten

For Sloan, this was a valuable lesson learned: Besides the costs sunk into development, Chevrolet had lost valuable time that could have been used to engineer a better entry-level car to take on Ford. According to Sloan, the experience "taught us about the value of organized cooperation and coordination in engineering and other matters. It showed the need to make an effective distinction between divisional and corporate functions and engineering ... [and] that management needed to subscribe to, and live with, just the kind of firm policies of organization and business that we had been working on."

In other words, the corporation should keep its mitts off the divisions and let them do their own engineering, which became firm policy throughout Sloan's tenure. Forty-five years later, GM would forget this lesson and try once again to force a corporate-designed car, the Vega, down Chevrolet's throat, with predictably disastrous results. Before that, Chevrolet would field another air-cooled car, and that would turn out to be its own kind of disaster—but not as big of a mistake as the Copper-Cooled Chevrolet.