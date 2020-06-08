Whatever happened to real rock music? Whether or not the formerly world-ruling genre is dead, barely surviving, or still going strong is a conversation that gets rock loyalists fired up. Regardless, plenty of us remember when rock was all the rage, and it produced some of the most memorable music videos—an even more extinct species nowadays—of all time. And within some of those fantastic visuals from way back when MTV actually devoted itself to musicians, we present some of the coolest rock video cars from a sadly bygone era.

"No One Knows," Queens of the Stone Age

Not all deer go out without a fight after being hit by a car. The guys are cruising around at night when a deer jumps in front of their 1978 International Harvester Scout II. What happens next is revenge for all the deer who have departed earth so abruptly.

"I Can't Drive 55," Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar can't stick to the 55-mph speed limit because he is driving a Ferrari Berlinetta Boxer, but CHP officers aren't having any of it.

"Bat Country," Avenged Sevenfold

Straight out of the Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas playbook, these guys are on one crazy trip to Sin City—to the extent that bat wings grow out of the tricked-out 1967 Cadillac Deville Convertible.

"Don't Cry," Guns N' Roses

One of our favorite moments with rock video cars: This one has rock, supermodels, and Slash jumping off of a cliff with a 1966 Shelby GT350H to end an argument? Yeah, that's pretty savage.

"Say You'll Haunt Me," Stone Sour

This black 1972 Plymouth Barracuda makes a kidnapping seem kind of fun. It would've been a lot cooler to see the victim drive away in the 'Cuda for a bit more action.

"Perfect Strangers," Deep Purple

When the band decides to meet for a studio session, they escape to the countryside. With an epic entrance, the 1984 Porsche 928 takes the medal for being the coolest car to arrive. In fact, it might be one of the coolest rock video cars ever.

"I Disappear," Metallica

Is it possible to outrun an end-of-days natural disaster in a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro while shifting gears? If you ask the driver, vocalist, and guitarist James Hetfield, hell yeah it is!

"Nobody's Fool," Cinderella

By far the most bizarre car on this list is the pink 1957 Autobianchi Bianchina Trasformabile with black polka dots. Heck, the name alone is out of this world. It is entertaining to watch the two confident women get into this tiny and odd-looking car.

"Got the Life," Korn

Instructions: Get into a 1995 Ferrari F355 Spider on the 6th Street Bridge, cruise around the streets of downtown Los Angeles, and when you've had enough, trash the car. Sounds like a plan! Is there anything more fun than what you can do with rock video cars, cost be damned?

"You Think You're Tough," RATT

Forget the convertible 1983 Rolls-Royce Corniche, check out the technology inside of this rock video car. We've come a long way since corded telephones, but they were on the right track. The girls are thrilled about going for a ride, as shown by their hops into the backseat. Rock video car or not, you know you would have done the same thing.