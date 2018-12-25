/ These Are the Coolest Concept Cars of the Year

Some of our favorite automobiles of all time are concept cars, and our minds are still blown when we think of classic one-offs like the Buick Y Job, the DOME Zero, GM’s Firebirds, and the Chrysler ME Four-Twelve, among so many others. But those are all relegated to historical status, and the very idea of the concept car itself was put on life support in the early 2000s, as companies tightened their belts for the global recession—and eventual bankruptcies in some cases—and focused on creating products for the present, not the future. But there’s been a resurgence of late for concepts, with interesting vehicles being designed all around the globe and making public debuts at specialized events, at auto shows, and, in at least one case, in the Utah desert. Some are close previews of production models and others are pure flights of fancy, but all of those featured here are wonderful—and they’re the best concept cars of the year.

Aston Martin Lagonda Vision (Geneva)

Audi e-tron GT (Los Angeles)

BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe (Geneva)

Genesis Essentia (New York)

Hyundai Le Fil Rouge (Geneva)

Infiniti Q Inspiration (Detroit)

Infiniti Prototype 10 (Monterey Car Week)

Jeep Wagoneer Roadtrip (Moab Easter Safari)

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQ Silver Arrow (Monterey Car Week)

Pininfarina HK GT (Geneva)

Porsche 911 Speedster (Porsche 70th Anniversary)

Toyota Supra GR Race Car (Geneva)