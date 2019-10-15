The Coolest Cars at Racetracks Are Often in the Parking Lot

Attending a racing event is so much more than just what's happening on the track. Much like any other major sporting event, there's tailgating, camping, vendors, meet-and-greets, huge displays, and exclusive merch. However, at racing events, one of the best parts is gawking at all the spectator cars that show up in droves. Events held at Road Atlanta are particularly prone to rolling car shows, thanks to copious parking and support from the multitude of owner's clubs that hold official meets on the track grounds. This past weekend, we attended Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, and found ourselves spending as much time in the parking lots and camp grounds as we did watching the race. Here are our favorites we spotted.

BMW E30 M3

We're suckers for vibrant paint colors, so the E30 M3 in eye-searing orange pictured above was a no-brainer for our favorites. From the Munich factory floor, the wildest color available was Brilliant Red, with the rest of the paintbook filled with demure shades of black, white, light blue, and silver. That's a bummer, considering how good those box fender flares look in creamsicle orange.

2017 Ford GT '66 Heritage Edition

C6 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport

The turnout at this year's Corvette corral was surprisingly modern, with the vast, vast majority of attending Corvettes hailing from the C5, C6, and C7 generations. Most were stock, some were modified, but we gravitated toward the cleaner, more interestingly-spec'd examples. Of all the bright yellow C7s and chromed-out C5s, this C6 Grand Sport in rare Carlisle Blue was one of the best of the breed.

First-Gen Daily-Driven Acura NSX

When the first-gen NSX first launched in the early 1990s, it was lauded the world over for its genre-breaking refinement and reliability, leading many to use the NSX for their day-to-day commute. The owner of this NSX told us he uses this as a regular driver, made easier by the car's four-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Camper

Camping at Road Atlanta is a spectrum. Most sleep either in six-figure ultra-luxe RVs or pitch their tent in the sprawling, labyrinthine network of campgrounds that dot the infield. Somewhere in the middle of all this, between camper trailers and tired old RVs are the rooftop tents, usually perched on Toyota 4Runners or Land Rovers. This bright red rooftop tent on this G-wagen is the first we've seen, and we're way, way into it.

Austin Mini Cooper

For all their incredible popularity and huge historical sales figures, we sure don't see vintage Austin Minis all that often. This tastefully modified Cooper is one of the best that we've found, especially with choice wheels and neat graphics.

Porsche 930