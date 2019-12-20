No hay coches aburridos! In Mexico City there are more interesting cars than boring ones, provided you look hard enough. Like many other major metropolitan areas, traffic jams can be epic. With a population of nine million people—nearly half of them are commuting in and out of town every day—it is not the easiest city to drive around in, but along the way you will find some real gems along with plenty of art, architecture, and some of the best tacos (Taqueria "Orinoco" Tacos) on the planet. Most vehicles here in Mexico City tend to lean on the practical side, but there is plenty of vintage metal (Mustangs, Citroëns, and 911s), some cars that wouldn't make it in the U.S., and a few exotics too.

See all 46 photos See all 46 photos

By the way, the art deco neighborhoods of La Condesa/Roma near the Parque Mexico are the best place to stay and are very gringo friendly. I discovered a number of colorful and even a few questionable rides while visiting Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo's studios (now a museum) in San Ángel, and there's even a Starbucks located next door!

See all 46 photos See all 46 photos

There were even a few rides parked near famed architect's Luis Barragán's stunning Casa Gilardi too. Also, at a quick pit stop at the Museo Universitario Arte Contemporáneo, I spotted Rubén Ortiz Torres' amazing "Alien Toy" machine that was made out of an old Datsun pickup in 1997 (see the video included here) and the work looks even more relevant today. The Transformer-like ride was even featured several times in the Low Rider Classic Tour back in the day. Take a look at the best of what I saw during a fun weekend getaway in Mexico City in the gallery below: