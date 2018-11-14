Aston Martin’s First SUV Will be Named DBX

Many probably could have guessed Aston Martin would name its upcoming SUV after the concept that first previewed it, but now we get to hear it straight from the horse’s mouth. Aston Martin confirmed today that its first SUV will indeed be called DBX, and it also shared the first photos of a development prototype for the vehicle.

The prototype, seen here driving the mixed-terrain route of the WRC’s Welsh Rally stage, looks less low-slung than the concept we first saw way back in 2015. As promised by Aston CEO Andy Palmer, the DBX sports rear doors, which help it look more like a conventional SUV when viewed from the side. But up front, the DBX is anything but conventional. Aston’s signature grille shape is enlarged to fit the DBX’s front end and is outlined in red, giving it a gaping, catfish-like appearance. Luckily, this is just a prototype and doesn’t necessarily preview the production front end. Some grille slats and trim should improve the look.

Aston Martin says its DBX prototypes will eventually see action in such extreme environments as the Arctic and the deserts of the Middle East, but it decided to start testing in Wales where the DBX will be built. Aston will produce its first SUV at its new St Athan facility, the future production site for all electrified Aston Martin and Lagonda models. The production DBX is expected to offer a hybrid drivetrain, but other engine options are unknown. A Mercedes-AMG-sourced turbocharged inline-six has been rumored, however.

We previously reported that the DBX would arrive in late 2019, but now Aston gives us the slightly more specific target of the fourth quarter of 2019. Until then, stay tuned for more details.