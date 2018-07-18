Up Close and Personal with the New Singer DLS at Goodwood

At this point, Singer Vehicle Design (or simply Singer) has morphed into a verb (or adjective). To “Singerize” something is to make it better, prettier, and more cohesive than it ever could have hoped to be, free of cut corners and compromise. I’ve seen the new Singer DLS in person at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, and unsurprisingly, Singer has out-Singerized itself.

Officially, it’s called the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study, but you’ve already come to know it by an acronym—the DLS. Born at the behest of Singer superfan Scott Blattner, it’s the fever-dream vision of what the apex air-cooled 911 looks like. It’s lighter and more powerful than anything else from the California-based shop, chock full of skunkworks tech and real-deal Formula 1 know-how.

For power, Williams Advanced Engineering (better known as Williams F1) and Porsche-demigod Hans Mezger were tapped, combining forces for a bonkers 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six that revs out to over 9,000 rpm, returning 500 hp through the use of F1-inspired injectors, ti-con rods, four-valve head, dual oil circuits, and aluminum throttle bodies. Power is managed by a six-speed manual transmission, natch.

Compared to a hum-drum, plain-jane Reimagined 911, the DLS undergoes a strict crash diet that dead-ends at 2,180 pounds, according to previous info provided by Singer when the car broke cover late last year. Inside, it’s a wonderland of leather, carbon, aluminum, adamantium, vibranium, and dilithium. Well, probably not the last three, but every component and every switch appears bespoke. That’s a word we throw around too much when Singer is mentioned, but the little details are rendered in excruciating detail. Make sure you check out the excellent design of the door inserts.

Even if you already have a Reimagined 911 in your garage and a topped-off change jar, the DLS is still probably out of your league. Still, if you do happen to have a spare $1.8 million sloshing around, get in touch with shop head honcho Rob Dickenson.

For now, enjoy the live photos taken at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.