Fun Gallery: Classic Mercedes-Benz G-Wagens Do Classic G-Wagen Things
An amusing glimpse into the history of Mercedes-Benz’s famous off-road box.
We had such a blast sifting through those archival photos of vintage Land Rovers, we figured a trip through Mercedes-Benz's extensive catalog of historical imagery was in order to find some classic G-Wagens doing G-Wagen stuff. We picked some of our favorites below, but make sure you check out the full gallery.
Classic Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen: A Ride Fit for the Pope, 2007
The Vatican has a long, illustrious history with the tri-pointed star, so it's no surprise we stumbled across this image of the Papamobil being used as intended. Of course, there are other interesting Popemobile's, too.
Classic Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen: Variety Is the Spice of Life, 1984
It's easy to forget the G is hardly the biggest truck to wear the Mercedes crest. Even the dimensionally impressive S-Class is absolutely dwarfed by the mighty Unimog.
Classic Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen: Using the Cabrio as Intended, 1979
If you've got the room, bring as many friends as you can, just like this cluster of people in a G-Wagen cabrio.
Classic Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen: Crash Test
We're not saying the older G-Wagens are deathtraps, but we wouldn't volunteer for any high-speed maneuvering, as there just isn't much of a crumple zone.
Classic Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen: Gone Fishin'
What else are you going to do when you run out of terrain to conquer?
Classic Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen: Family Portrait
This is a good snapshot of the range of configurations Mercedes-Benz offered for early G-Wagens. We'll take the panel van in the back, please.
Classic Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen: A Little Mud Never Hurt Anyone
We'd be remiss if we didn't include at least one image of a G crushing some inhospitable terrain. We dig the contrast between the mud and the red paint.