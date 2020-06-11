We had such a blast sifting through those archival photos of vintage Land Rovers, we figured a trip through Mercedes-Benz's extensive catalog of historical imagery was in order to find some classic G-Wagens doing G-Wagen stuff. We picked some of our favorites below, but make sure you check out the full gallery.

Classic Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen: A Ride Fit for the Pope, 2007

The Vatican has a long, illustrious history with the tri-pointed star, so it's no surprise we stumbled across this image of the Papamobil being used as intended. Of course, there are other interesting Popemobile's, too.

Classic Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen: Variety Is the Spice of Life, 1984

It's easy to forget the G is hardly the biggest truck to wear the Mercedes crest. Even the dimensionally impressive S-Class is absolutely dwarfed by the mighty Unimog.

Classic Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen: Using the Cabrio as Intended, 1979

If you've got the room, bring as many friends as you can, just like this cluster of people in a G-Wagen cabrio.

Classic Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen: Crash Test

We're not saying the older G-Wagens are deathtraps, but we wouldn't volunteer for any high-speed maneuvering, as there just isn't much of a crumple zone.

Classic Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen: Gone Fishin'

What else are you going to do when you run out of terrain to conquer?

Classic Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen: Family Portrait

This is a good snapshot of the range of configurations Mercedes-Benz offered for early G-Wagens. We'll take the panel van in the back, please.

Classic Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen: A Little Mud Never Hurt Anyone

We'd be remiss if we didn't include at least one image of a G crushing some inhospitable terrain. We dig the contrast between the mud and the red paint.