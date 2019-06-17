Whether you prefer Camaros, Firebirds, or ’Cudas—or some other pony or muscle car—all must pay some homage to the one that started it all, the Ford Mustang. Being one of the most popular and influential cars in history, it’s no wonder there are plenty for sale at this year’s Barrett-Jackson Northeast auction. Read on for a few of the highlights:

1965 Ford Mustang Convertible

Who doesn’t love a story about a one-owner car? This Mustang droptop was purchased on November 1, 1965 in Georgia by the consigning seller and is powered by the 289 V-8. Originally painted gold over a tan interior, the owner changed it to white over red when the car was fully restored a few years ago. It’s equipped with power steering and a black power convertible top, too.

1965 Ford Mustang 2+2 Fastback

This 1965 Mustang 2+2 Fastback has a 289-cubic-inch C-code V-8 engine under the hood, and it works through a four-speed manual transmission. A fully restored Light Blue Metallic vinyl interior complements the Medium Blue Metallic paint, and the car rolls on 15-inch American Racing wheels and includes several pieces of period documentation.

1965 Ford Mustang Custom Fastback

Some folks prefer to drive classic cars without any of the headaches that come with classic cars; this custom ’65 Mustang is right up their alley. This mean-looking Mustang is powered by a blueprinted 306-cubic-inch V-8 crate engine that’s claimed to make around 370 horsepower. A T5 five-speed manual transmission hands the gearchanges, while an 8.8 Traction-Lok rear axle is fitted with 3.73 gears out of a later Fox Body. Restomods are all the rage right now, so we’re interested to see where the price for this one ends up.

1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor Tribute Edition

Gone in 60 Seconds is an iconic car movie, and it was remade in 2000. The Eleonor used for that version of the film was updated to an earlier Mustang, just seven examples of which are said to have survived filming. There are, of course, more than seven people who want an Eleanor—even from the Nicolas Cage version of the movie—which is where re-creations like this one come in. This car packs a restored 428 V-8 mated to a factory four-speed Toploader manual and is an officially licensed tribute model. It’s been upgraded with all kinds of modern amenities, including A/C, power disc brakes, power steering, a Bluetooth-capable audio system and more. It’s being offered at no reserve, so someone’s taking it home.

1968 Ford Mustang Custom Coupe

In 1967, Ford produced a prototype Mustang to test new configurations; it was handed over to Shelby in 1968, where it was labeled EXP-500 and given the nickname “Green Hornet.” There, Ol’ Shel’s team swapped out the 390 V-8 for a fuel-injected 428. This is not that car, but a relatively faithful re-creation, which of course means it has a 428, too, here making a claimed 360 horsepower. An automatic transmission, power steering, full vinyl interior, and black vinyl roof are also fitted.

1968 Ford Mustang GT350 Convertible Replica

This GT350 re-creation is said to have been constructed using NOS and reproduction parts over the course of a full rotisserie restoration. The yellow paint was a special-order period option, while the rocker stripes, cloth top, and interior are done in black. A modern radio is fitted, as are a Shelby steering wheel, dash pad, door cards, and shifter. Edelbrock heads, a MagnaFlow three-inch exhaust, and Shelby valve covers help fortify the 347 stroker V-8, which is said to stump up 415 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque through a four-speed automatic.

1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429

It’s a car truly worthy of John Wick. Boss models are among the most sought after Mustangs, and this one is truly sweet. Fully documented with a Marti report, it’s packing the famous Boss 429, in this case fully rebuild and blueprinted with fortified internals and fed by dual Webers. Gears are changed via a four-speed manual transmission, while the suspension received Traction Master bars. A four-point roll bar stiffens the shell, front disc brakes are installed, and the steering has been upgraded, too. We dig.

Barrett-Jackson’s 4th Annual Northeast Auction is being held June 26-29, 2019, at the Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in Connecticut. The collector-car sale will showcase hundreds of coveted vehicles, and the experts from MotorTrend will be there to bring you all the action LIVE from the auction block. You can catch Barrett-Jackson Northeast on MotorTrend Network every day of the auction and download the app for exclusive, live coverage. Need more viewing options? You can also tune in to our live stream from your web browser.