The 1935 Chevrolet Suburban launched a sub-segment that eventually attracted competitors like the Dodge Town Wagon, Jeep Utility Wagon, and International Travelall. Those trucks are long gone, of course, now leaving Chevy's Suburban to duke it out with the Ford Expedition (and soon the reborn Jeep Grand Wagoneer). While we wait to see how the all-new 12th-generation 2021 Suburban stacks up against the Expedition and friends, let's review the highlights reel of the Suburban's 84-plus-year history.