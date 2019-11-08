MOTOR TREND NETWORKTruck TrendHot RodSuper ChevyFourWheeler
Learn more about the Motor Trend Network »
Automobile Mag Logo
homenewsIn Photos: Chevy Muscle Cars and Hot Rods of SEMA 2019

In Photos: Chevy Muscle Cars and Hot Rods of SEMA 2019

This year's show, as always, had plenty of Chevys looking for the spotlight.

Nick LicataWriter

The SEMA show in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a true battleground full of car builders elbowing their way to get the most attention possible, and at the 2019 event, there were plenty of Chevys ready to strongarm their way into the spotlight.

That's great for Chevy fans, who can get a great look at the wildest and coolest bowtie muscle cars and hot rods anywhere. There was the usual array of first-gen Camaros for F-body enthusiasts, as well as a great mix of Chevelles, Novas, and Tri-Fives, and even a good amount of custom full-size Chevys. One car that is getting major attention is the totally custom-fabricated 1959 El Camino called "Hulk-Camino," pictured above. It's one of those "love it or hate it" cars due to the extensive bodywork, but after all, this is SEMA and pretty much anything goes. And like we said, this event is all about getting attention.

And on the more conventional muscle-car side of things, there was no shortage of quality builds—the kinds of cars that really need to be seen in person to fully appreciate. For fans of Roadkill, Mike Finnegan's 1955 Chevy called "Blasphemi" came straight from the dragstrip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past weekend and was on display in the MotorTrend booth located in the Central Hall.

We know there are a lot of Chevy fans who aren't able to make it to the show, so we put together this photo gallery to give you the next best experience.

Read More
The Ultimate SEMA 2019 Photo Gallery
Hennessey Launches 1,200-HP "Resurrection" Camaro ZL1 1LE
This LS-Swapped Lambo Has 1,500 HP and a Manual

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Related Articles

The Ultimate 2019 SEMA Photo Gallery

Ed Tahaney |

This 890-HP Chevy Camaro Is a Belgium-Bound Mystery

Conner Golden |

Hennessey’s 1,200-HP Camaro ZL1 1LE is Dubbed the Resurrection

Nick Yekikian |