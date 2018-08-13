2019 Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban Premier Plus Special Editions Get 6.2L V-8 Power

In a world where it’s becoming increasingly common for automakers to use turbocharged six-cylinders, we appreciate Chevrolet continuing to offer the Tahoe and Suburban with a 5.3-liter V-8. That said, we’re also quick to admit the 6.2-liter is a more desirable engine. In the Tahoe RST Performance Edition, for example, it gets you an extra 65 hp and a sub-six-second 0-60 time. Now there’s a new way to get the larger engine in one of Chevy’s body-on-frame SUVs: the Premier Plus special edition.

Announced today, the Premier Plus special edition is available on both the Tahoe and Suburban. In addition to the 6.2-liter V-8 good for 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque, the Premier Plus package includes a 10-speed automatic transmission and GM’s Magnetic Ride Control suspension. To differentiate it from the rest of the lineup, Chevrolet also adds a two-tone black and mahogany interior with heated and ventilated seats, 22-inch wheels, a head-up display, and a number of chrome elements such as power steps and exhaust tips.

“Our customers have shown strong demand for both Tahoe and Suburban with the 6.2L V-8 option,” said Sandor Piszar, Chevrolet’s head of truck marketing and advertising, in a release. “Thirty-six percent of all Chevy full-size SUV special edition models are now sold with this engine. Premier Plus gives both Suburban and Tahoe customers another option to choose from with several added premium touches.”

Pricing won’t be cheap, though. The Tahoe Premier Plus starts at $75,395 including destination, $22,705 more than a base Tahoe. The $78,195 Suburban Premier Plus, meanwhile, carries a $26,300 premium over the base model. But if the extra power and premium features sound appealing, Chevrolet dealers are already taking orders, with production set to begin later this month.

