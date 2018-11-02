/ Chevrolet Spotting at the 2018 SEMA Show

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — We just published a gallery with the fab Fords of the 2018 SEMA Show, but Bow Tie was well-represented as well.

The Chevy booth featured some neat SEMA concepts, with the eCOPO Camaro creating a buzz with its 700-hp all-electric powertrain.

The Mobil1 booth featured a slammed 1956 Chevy Carryall that drew some big crowds. And though it isn’t from the featured marque in this gallery, the Vibrant Performance 1970 Pontiac Trans Am was a sight to see.

