The Chevy Silverado 1500 Is Now a Desert Race Truck

Bow-tie truckers, start your engines—the Silverado follows the Colorado ZR2 into the Best in the Desert Racing Series that kicks off at the Laughlin Desert Classic today. Chevy's Silverado race truck is based off of a LT Trail Boss truck and will compete in Desert's 1200 Stock class. It packs a 6.2-liter V-8 that's good for 420 horsepower. The engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

See all 18 photos See all 18 photos

The race truck sports a long travel suspension, front and rear jounce shocks, and a set of prototype high-capacity Multimatic spool-valve (DSSVTM) off-road dampers lifted from the ZR2 racer. Other racing bits include rear shock skids, transfer-case skid plates, as well as plates to protect the steering gear, rear differential, and front underbody. It all rolls on beefy 35-inch off-road rubber.

The Silverado and Colorado ZR2 driven by Frank D'Angelo can be seen at Laughlin Desert Classic at the Tropicana Laughlin Hotel and Casino in Nevada. Chevrolet plans on racing both trucks in all the Desert races in 2020 and it's a safe bet that we'll see these beasts up close at SEMA next month.