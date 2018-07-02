/ World of Automobile / Chevrolet S-10 Pickup Gets V-8 Engine Swap
Chevrolet S-10 Pickup Gets V-8 Engine Swap

Small-block build and engine upgrade on HOT ROD Garage

HOT ROD Garage takes an old Chevy S-10 to the next level with a 357-hp V-8 swap. On this week’s episode, Tony Angelo and Lucky Costa take their High School Special S-10, a truck that had been upgraded to drive, look, and sound better in a previous episode, and cram a 375-hp Vortec V-8 in place of the original four-cylinder!

The Vortec V-8 is a perfect candidate for a budget buildup with tons of potential. Watch the guys modify a $600 junkyard engine, and nearly double the power while keeping the stock heads!

After the install, Angelo pilots the budget S-10 at the eighth-mile drags against some modern muscle and it more than holds his own!

Stream the full episode now on Motor Trend!

