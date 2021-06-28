Hotly Anticipated Chevy Corvette C8 Z06 Delayed Years
A number of factors—the pandemic, demand for the regular Vette—have pushed the Z06 back.
Were you expecting the hotter C8-generation Corvette Z06 soon? Prepare to wait a while. The more powerful, track-ready Corvette variant has been spied testing a lot the past year—and a steady stream of juicy details have trickled forth, including that the latest Z06 will have a 600-hp-plus 5.5-liter flat-plane-crankshaft V-8 with twin cams (instead of pushrods) actuating its valves. According to GMAuthority.com, this spicy Corvette goodness won't hit dealerships for some time.
How long will you need to wait? Try until 2023. The sports car was expected to poke its head out sometime this year, perhaps as soon as this summer. A few reasons are behind the delay; first and foremost is the demand Chevy already has for the regular mid-engine Corvette. So many shoppers have sought the new Vette that Chevy had to cut short the C8's first model year (2020); the second model year's books are filling up fast. And already info is out on the 2022-model-year Corvette. Pandemic-related issues are also said to have played a role in the Z06's lengthened gestation.
In the meantime, GMAuthority says we can expect more special-edition models spun off the regular-grade C8 to satiate buyers looking for a little something extra from the Corvette. Other special Vettes, we assume, also will be pushed back; those would include the Corvette ZR1, a plug-in hybrid, an electric model, and even the hypercar-challenging Zora.