How long will you need to wait? Try until 2023. The sports car was expected to poke its head out sometime this year, perhaps as soon as this summer. A few reasons are behind the delay; first and foremost is the demand Chevy already has for the regular mid-engine Corvette. So many shoppers have sought the new Vette that Chevy had to cut short the C8's first model year (2020); the second model year's books are filling up fast. And already info is out on the 2022-model-year Corvette. Pandemic-related issues are also said to have played a role in the Z06's lengthened gestation.