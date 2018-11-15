2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Desert Racer Conversion Kit Available

The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is one of the coolest trucks you can buy. Not only is it one of the best off-road-ready trucks on the market, its DSSV suspension also makes it a fantastic daily driver. To make the ZR2 even more versatile, Chevrolet decided to put its adventure-focused AEV overland concept into production as the 2019 Colorado ZR2 Bison. But what if you’re looking to turn your ZR2 into more of a desert racer? Well, Chevy now has you covered.

Chevrolet announced plans to offer a line of 15 factory race components that it originally developed for Chad Hall’s race truck. Over the last two years, Hall’s ZR2 race truck completed every race in the Best in the Desert series, as well as pre-running the Baja 1000. According to Chevy, that means these parts have been tested through more than 10,000 miles of off-road racing.

“After seeing the success of the Colorado ZR2, customers have been hounding Chad for help building their own ‘Hall Racing ZR2,’” said Mark Dickens, Chevrolet’s head of performance variants, parts and accessories, and motorsports, in a release.

“For the first time, you can buy the same Chevy Performance Parts that raced and won in the desert. All you need to add is the required safety equipment to build a pre-runner for scouting the Baja 1000 or a full-blown race truck capable of competing in the race itself.”

The list of available parts includes a 1.5-inch body lift, long-travel shocks, long-travel leaf springs, and an anti-wrap link system. Just don’t expect any of these parts to be cheap.

A set of front and rear long-travel DSSV shocks alone will cost you more than $8,000, and that doesn’t include tax or installation. Then again, if you’re looking to turn your ZR2 into a desert racer, you were probably prepared to invest quite a bit into making that happen.

The full list of parts and pricing is available here.