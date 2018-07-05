Chevrolet Bolt Production Gets a 20 Percent Boost

Great news for Chevrolet Bolt fans—the Bow Tie plans to increase production by more than 20 percent thanks to strong U.S. and global demand.

The Bolt, with its EPA-estimated 238-mile range, and 128 city/110 highway MPG-e is a popular people mover with plenty of pep and pizzazz.

Chevy’s Bolt starts at $37,495 and is still eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit—well, at least until the third quarter of this year. Once the marque sells more than 200,000 EVs, which is expected in the next few months, the full credit will no longer be available and buyers can expect to receive a smaller credit of half that amount.

Chevy reports that Bolt global sales are up more than 35 percent year over year in the second quarter and up more than 40 percent in the first half.

“Demand for the Chevrolet Bolt EV, especially in the United States, Canada, and South Korea, has outstripped production,” said Kurt McNeil, GM Sales VP in a statement.

“The extra production coming on line should be enough to help us keep growing global Bolt EV sales, rebuild our U.S. dealer inventory, and bring us another step closer to our vision of a world with zero emissions.”

So, if you are thinking of going all-electric, now would be a great time to shop for one if you want to take full advantage of the federal tax credit.