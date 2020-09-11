Here is a breakdown of the available discounts to see how the cost shakes out:

In California, for example, after the $7,500 federal EV credit and available state incentives are applied ($2,000, and an additional $2,500 subject to income qualifications), the cheapest electric car on sale's price drops to an enticing $18,750. At the moment, you can pre-order a 2020 Mini Cooper SE electric car, which requires a $500 reservation fee, with deliveries expected to begin in early 2021. According to Mini, there is an overwhelming demand for the Cooper SE EV, and inventory is low. Bearing in mind how costly electric cars are, not to mention the impact of the pandemic on production, it will be interesting to see the sales figures a year from now.

For now, though, let's take a closer look at what an entry-level electric Cooper SE can afford the hidden environmentalist in all of us.

The Cheapest Electric Car on Sale: 2020 Mini Cooper SE Exterior Design

Like most EV models, the Mini Cooper already having a minimalistic design helped make its transition to an all-electric car effortless; Mini fans can appreciate the design did not get destroyed in order to feature an electric platform. The Cooper SE wheels, called "Power Spoke," are futuristic, cool, and stylish. Other tasteful details are the highlighter yellow accents and mirror caps, and the unconventional badges.

The Cheapest Electric Car on Sale: 2020 Mini Cooper SE Battery, Range, and Performance

Equipped with a 32.6-kWh battery, the 2020 Mini Cooper SE electric car can charge its battery from zero juice to 80 percent in as little as 35 minutes at a fast-charging station. The estimated range on a single charge is 110 miles, which at first may seem inadequate, but not everyone is going on a cross-country road trip or commuting for hundreds of miles to work. In the case of the Cooper SE, this low-mile range hatchback makes the most sense for short weekend trips, daily errand runs, and city inhabitants. Performance-wise, the Cooper SE can reach 60 mph in 6.9 seconds; it makes 181 horsepower and 199 lb-ft of torque.

The Cheapest Electric Car on Sale: 2020 Mini Cooper SE Standard Equipment and Features

You should not be short-changed for buying an electric car, and the electric Mini fits the bill. Standard equipment includes LED headlights, a multifunction leather steering wheel, a 6.5-inch display with navigation, and heated front seats. Additional features that come in handy are Apple CarPlay, a rearview camera, pedestrian warning, an active driving-assistant aid with forward-collision warning, and auto rain-sensing wipers.

As equipped, the base 2020 Cooper SE electric car isn't a bad deal for an EV, considering how expensive such vehicles can become when you start adding options.

The Cheapest Electric Car on Sale: Who Should Buy the 2020 Mini Cooper SE?

People who spend a good chunk of their time driving within metro areas, stay at home moms and dads, strategic meal-delivery drivers, and college students are ideal candidates for a Mini Cooper SE electric car. Naysayers can go on the attack about the 110-mile range, but that still does take away from the relatively cheap price tag and charming looks of the 2020 Mini Cooper SE electric car compared to other EVs in this price range.

