Whether you're a born-again coal-roller or an acolyte of the Holy Order of Mother Earth, you can appreciate a car with good fuel economy—even if for different reasons. For some of us, the reason to care is all around us; the world is warming, and we're speeding it up, so we should do what we can to minimize or reverse that. For others, the appeal of good fuel economy is more about how much money they pump out of their wallets and into a tank every week. Either way, cars that get terrible fuel economy are, generally, to be avoided. So, which cars get the worst fuel economy these days?

Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of the top 50 cars with the worst fuel economy are exotic sports cars and supercars, with brands like Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Ferrari the most numerous. Bentley and Rolls-Royce also make frequent appearances at the bottom of the fuel-economy bin. For example, the Bugatti Divo is the worst offender currently EPA-rated for the U.S. market, at 9 mpg city, 13 mpg highway, for a combined fuel economy rating of just 10 mpg. That means a Divo burns about five times as much gas as a Toyota Prius for any given trip. But Bugatti will build just 40 units of the Divo, whereas far more than 200 (five-times the volume) Toyota Priuses will be sold next year. In fact, Toyota sold about 70,000 Priuses last year.

But while the worst offenders are almost entirely rare and expensive cars that will see fewer than 2,500 miles per year during their lifetimes, and are sold in such small volumes that they're effectively a drop in the bucket relative to the overall market, there are some mass-market vehicles that compete with the exotics and the hyper-luxe for the title of Worst Fuel Economy. These are those cars.

2020 Roush Performance F150

11 MPG City, 15 MPG Highway, 13 MPG Combined

Both 2WD and 4WD versions of this 650-horsepower, Roush-modified Ford F-150 score EPA ratings that are bookended by the 2020 Bentley Mulsannne (10/16 mpg city/highway) and, just past the next vehicle on this list, the Ferrari 812 Superfast (12/16 mpg city/highway).

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk 4WD

11 MPG City, 17 MPG Highway, 13 MPG Combined

With 707 horsepower on tap, it's no wonder the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk gets poor fuel economy. On the other hand: 707 hp in a surprisingly balanced mid-size SUV form factor is stupid fun.

2021 Lexus LX570

12 MPG City, 16 MPG Highway, 14 MPG Combined

In good company with the Ferrari GTC4Lusso and Lamborghini Urus just above and below, the Lexus LX570's edgy, modern looks belie its aging and inefficient 5.7-liter V-8 engine, extracting just 383 horsepower from all of that burned gasoline.

2020 Roush Performance Stage 3 Mustang

12 MPG City, 18 MPG Highway, 14 MPG Combined

The second Roush on this list, and the only vehicle-tuning brand encountered thus far, it's seems the Livonia, Michigan-based company's Ford-focused efforts don't include much thought about anything but power. That said, it does a good job with the power; the Stage 3 Mustang puts out a Hellcat-topping 710 horsepower.

2020 Ford Shelby GT500 Mustang

12 MPG City, 18 MPG Highway, 14 MPG Combined

Phenomenally good on the track and yet still comfortable enough for extended use, the 2020 Ford Shelby GT500 Mustang is, overall, the best Mustang ever made. It's certainly not the most efficient made, but then 760 horsepower has a way of shifting your priorities. Sitting on either side of the GT500 in the EPA's fuel-economy rankings? The Rolls-Royce Dawn and the Ford GT supercar.

2021 Toyota Tundra 4WD

13 MPG City, 17 MPG Highway, 14 MPG Combined

Saddled with essentially the same aging 5.7-liter V-8 as the Lexus LX570, the Toyota Tundra ekes out just a sliver more fuel economy. Considering the Tundra is not at the top of its (very competitive) pickup class in any significant towing or hauling metric, the lack of fuel economy is less forgivable in this application.

2021 Toyota Sequoia 4WD

13 MPG City, 17 MPG Highway, 14 MPG Combined

Yes, there's a theme here. That V-8 is just thirsty.

2021 Toyota Land Cruiser 4WD

13 MPG City, 17 MPG Highway, 14 MPG Combined

See what we mean? The Land Cruiser is an icon, but it's not exempt from upgrades, is it?

2021 Toyota Tundra 2WD

13 MPG City, 17 MPG Highway, 15 MPG Combined

Well this is just getting ridiculous.

2021 Toyota Sequoia 2WD

13 MPG City, 17 MPG Highway, 15 MPG Combined

Maybe Toyota should consider updating its V-8?

2020 Nissan Armada 4WD

13 MPG City, 18 MPG Highway, 15 MPG Combined

Nissan's burly Armada, like the Toyotas that have dominated the last stretch of this list, uses an older V-8 design, and, along with its full-size body and curb weight, drinks an old-school share of gasoline to no particularly impressive effect. A new Patrol-based Armada is on its way soon but it will use the same aging V-8 as the current vehicle.

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

13 MPG City, 19 MPG Highway, 15 MPG Combined

Basically a less insane version of the Trackhawk, the Grand Cherokee SRT is nonetheless flirting with some time in the ward.

2021 Infiniti QX80

13 MPG City, 19 MPG Highway, 15 MPG Combined

Infiniti's counterpart—if not quite equal—to the Lexus LX570, the QX80 gets similarly poor (alright, slightly better) fuel economy.

2020 Dodge Durango SRT

13 MPG City, 19 MPG Highway, 15 MPG Combined

Matching its corporate stablemate, the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, the Durango's 6.4-liter V-8 and 475-horsepower output make for a fun family hauler. Soon, however, the standard Durango SRT will have a brother on this list: the 710-horsepower 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat.

2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody

13 MPG City, 21 MPG Highway, 15 MPG Combined

Yes, this is the cap to the FCA (or is it Stellantis?) trend that has risen to make a run at Toyota's low fuel-economy streak. The widebody treatment does look good on the Hellcat, though.

