It's easy to spend money when it isn't yours in the first place. So appears to be the case with this eclectic collection of cars once owned by husband and wife Jeff and Paulette Carpoff, who stand accused of defrauding investors including Berkshire Hathaway mogul Warren Buffett out of millions of dollars. The Carpoffs allegedly funneled money from their solar energy company, DC Energy, to enable a luxury lifestyle, including the purchase of hundreds of collector cars. Those cars are now being sold off by judgement of the U.S. Marshals at an auction in Woodland, California, on October 26, 2019.

The collection includes everything from several late-model heavy-duty pickups and Chevrolet Volts (presumably used as company vehicles) to muscle cars, pony cars, hot rods, and European sports and GT cars. Even by enthusiast sensibilities, the collection can appear excessive: three 1970 Plymouth Barracudas, eight 1968-71 Plymouth Road Runners, three Ford Model Ts, and six 1965-67 Ford Mustangs in various states of tune. It's the sort of collection that seems filled with cars bought purely on impulse, easy to do when there's no accountability for the millions of dollars being taken in—and spent.

While the cars are skewed towards classic Americana, a pair of late-model Jaguar XKRs, a BMW 328i, a Maserati GranTurismo, and a Mercedes G-wagen add a splash of European flavor. Elsewhere, a pair of Tesla Model S P85Ds, two oddball Autokraft Panoramicas and a quartet of AM General Hummers speak to the disparity of the collection. There are even a couple boats and a late-model luxury RV thrown in for good measure, not to mention a Burt Reynolds-owned Pontiac Trans Am and a wild 808-hp Dodge Demon.

Bidding can be done online or in-person at the Apple Towing Company auction on Saturday, October 26. Those bidding online are able to post bids prior to the start date, but no cars will be sold until the auction begins. We'll be sure to check back and see if any of these cars end up being "stolen" by their high bidders after the sale.