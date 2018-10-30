Carbon Series Package Takes 39 Pounds Out of 2019 Ford GT

A Carbon Series Package for the 2019 Ford GT, shaving 39 pounds off the car’s mass, was unveiled Tuesday at the SEMA show in Las Vegas. The package features an exposed carbon-fiber stripe down the center of the car, from the front luggage compartment hood, through the top and the rear deck, with a coordinating paint stripe.

The stripe’s paint color depends on the color of the car, and is repeated in the brake calipers and on the sideview mirror caps, which is part paint and part exposed carbon-fiber, the body material for the Ford GT. Titanium lugnuts and exhaust tips, and a lighter glass piece used for the car’s hatch add up to a 39-pound weight savings.

The overall weight of the car will depend on other options chosen. The reduction would cut the weight of the car we tested for the March 2018 issue to 3,315 pounds. As with other GTs, customers will work with Ford concierges to configure their cars, and a number of paint schemes will be available with the Carbon Series.

Unlike the Competition Series offered earlier, the Carbon Series cars will not come with a radio and air conditioning delete, vehicle line director Hermann Salenbauch told reporters at a preview.

“It’s for the owner who wants to drive it to the racetrack,” Salenbauch said.

Ford showed a gunmetal gray GT with an orange stripe running with the exposed carbon fiber, orange brake calipers and orange mirror caps. Customers in the queue for a ’19 Ford GT may add the package to their configurations. Salenbauch expects to sell 50 to 100 for the model year.

“The weave of the center stripe has to be perfect,” Salenbauch said of the exposed carbon-fiber accent. “That’s why we are limited.”

Special badging and colored thread trim through the steering wheel complete the package. Price? Salenbauch wouldn’t say, other than it depends on the overall configuration, though we expect it could add at least 10 percent onto the car’s base price, as stated by marketing manager Lance Mosley, of “nearly $500,000.”

In such performance models as the Ford Mustang, such packages are designed to extend the shelf life beyond the first model year, though it’s a bit different with the GT. Ford initially planned to build a total of 500, with production of the 2017 model having begun in late 2016. Soon after, it doubled production plans, with 1,000 to be built by the end of the 2020 calendar year. But earlier this month, Ford announced plans to add another 350 units and two years to the GT’s production run, with a total of 1,350 by 2022.