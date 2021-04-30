Nissan Frontier Outpost Camper Truck Is an Affordable Overlanding Rig
It’s way less pricey than some of the other tent-equipped 4x4s we’ve seen.
Earlier this year we brought you news of the TruckHouse BCT Toyota Tacoma overlanding rig. The carbon-fiber clad, go-anywhere, do-anything home on wheels looked sweet, but the Toyota-based project also costs a ridiculous sum of money. If you want to bash some trails into the great outdoors without spending Lamborghini money—and don't mind skipping most of the BCT's luxury features—then maybe Caravan Outfitter has the Nissan Frontier-based overlanding truck for you.
Compared to TruckHouse's work, the Caravan Outfitter's mods here are really straightforward. First, you need a truck. For Caravan, the truck in question is a 2020 Nissan Frontier—with the new 310-hp V-6 and nine-speed automatic transmission combo that'll appear in the heavily revised 2022 Frontier, as well. The primary enhancement listed by Caravan Outfitter is the Ikamper Skycamp Mini roof tent, which has been mounted on a massive Yakima-brand rack that sits atop the Nissan's pickup bed.
The Yakima rack also holds a set of recovery boards for getting the truck out of tight spots, and there is a Yeti Tundra 45-quart cooler—which you can only get if you pre-order the rig, for some reason—for getting you into relaxed, cold-beverage-enjoyment spots. Caravan Outfitter also adds a set of all-terrain tires to make the Frontier perhaps a touch better off-road while looking the business. And, that's it.
These upgrades might not seem like they amount to much, but you don't need to go all out to explore the outdoors (mostly, the onboard tent does the heavy lifting!). Plus, with the truck bed not taken up by an entire mini house, there's room for other off-road and adventure addenda that you might actually use while not sleeping. Sure, it's minimalist, but for $39,894—truck included—it ought to get the job done just fine.
