It's fairly unusual among sports cars that offer both fixed-roof coupe and convertible variants for the two to be capable of schlepping the same amount of cargo. This is because, usually, some trunk space is lost to the space needed for the roof to fold into when you're driving around with the wind in your hair. That compromise is conspicuously absent on the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 convertible.

Having just poked and prodded the latest Corvette convertible at its reveal event in Florida, we can confirm that it has the same exact 12.6 cubic feet of cargo space as the coupe. Credit the C8 Corvette's new engine layout—the V-8 now lives in the middle of the car, behind the seats, instead of in the nose as it had in the first seven generations of America's sports car. In those earlier Corvettes, their folding cloth roofs would stow behind the passenger compartment, stealing some space from their trunks. The 2019 C7 Corvette convertible, for example, gave up 5 cubic feet of trunk volume for its folding roof compared to the coupe.

The new 'Vette's mid-engine layout allows for cargo to be stored in both the nose of the car (call it the "frunk," for front trunk) and in a wide, fairly deep coffin-shaped bin behind the engine. Neither of these cargo areas are affected in any way by the location of the Corvette coupe's roof. Same goes for the convertible, and because Chevy designed the power-folding hardtop to stow ahead of the engine, that mechanism has no impact on the aft trunk's spaciousness. Remember, the trunk is on the other side of the engine, and, yes, it can fit two golf bags in it, just like the coupe's.

See all 19 photos See all 19 photos