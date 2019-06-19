This 1940 Cadillac Fleetwood Limo Is Making Us an Offer We Can’t Refuse

In old movies, the boss characters almost always drive—or are driven in—a Cadillac, as in decades past, the marque was the go-to for high-style luxury, its cars’ style, presence, and sheer size communicating the wealth, prestige, and gravitas of the folks inside. A case in point is this classy 1940 Cadillac Fleetwood Imperial Limousine, the same model car used in The Godfather.

This Cadillac model belongs to the Series 70 factory-limousine line produced from 1936 through the late ’70s, as well as during a brief revival in the mid-1980s. These were Cadillac’s full-size, V-8-equipped luxury land yachts, their outsized proportions commanding authority. It’s what attracted larger-than-life figures such as Howard Hughes to them.

What makes this particular 1940 Cadillac Limousine special is that it’s all original, having been preserved nicely by past owners. Judging by its massive hood, elegantly shaped sheetmetal, and understated detailing, you can tell that the car—and by extension its owner—means business. This Cadillac comes with a 346-cubic-inch eight-cylinder engine backed up by a three-speed manual transmission. It also has cool, dual fender-mounted spares, its original radio, divider window, inlaid hardwood trim, two clocks, and an intercom system so that those in the rear cabin could communicate with the chauffeur.

Among other reasons we want this car: Finished in black over tan, it’s one of just 168 Imperial-spec limousines produced from the 355-unit total run of Fleetwood limos. If this Cadillac is making you an offer you can’t refuse, watch for it to roll across the Barrett-Jackson Northeast later this month.

Barrett-Jackson’s 4th Annual Northeast Auction is being held June 26-29, 2019, at the Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in Connecticut. The collector-car sale will showcase hundreds of coveted vehicles, and the experts from MotorTrend will be there to bring you all the action LIVE from the auction block. You can catch Barrett-Jackson Northeast on MotorTrend Network every day of the auction and download the app for exclusive, live coverage. Need more viewing options? You can also tune in to our live stream from your web browser.