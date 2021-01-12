Cadillac's Latest Concept Aims to Be the Standard of the Air
The flying vehicle joined an autonomous pod and more realistic production EVs at CES.
We have seen the future of Cadillac and it covers a lot of ground, from elegant flagships to practical SUVs to even, yes, boxy self-driving ride-share pods and a flying car. All of those were on display during a lengthy presentation from General Motors at the virtual 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) as part of the keynote address by the automaker's chairman and chief executive officer Mary Barra.
Let's go to the wildest first: The flying Cadillac that looks like a cross between a drone and a helicopter. It's hard to tell if it is a single-seater or if you can squeeze in a second passenger, but either way, an Escalade this is not. And GM is not providing additional details at this time, so, um, the sky's the limit on speculation here.
The eVOL concept is Cadillac (and GM's) first foray into aerial mobility and has a 90-kW electric motor to power four rotors for vertical takeoff and landing. The personal aircraft can hit speeds of up to 56 mph. It was designed so that, as you fly silently over more terrestrial traffic, you're afforded a panoramic view below, says Michael Simcoe, GM vice president of global design.
Cadillac's Ride-Sharing Shuttle Concept
Also in the Cadillac future projects portfolio is a self-driving cube: a people mover with sliding doors and a big glass roof. It doesn't fly, but without the need for a steering wheel or pedals, the interior is taken up by a white couch that rings the pod so passengers can converse while sipping their martinis (perhaps). Simcoe called it a "social space for a group of friends or family to spend time together on their way to a destination."
The whimsical future ideas about social interactions with other people in closed spaces were all GM offered CES attendees. Viewers got a glimpse of the elegant Cadillac Celestiq flagship sedan concept and the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq electric midsize crossover. Yes, General Motors meant it when it said Cadillac would lead the charge to an all-electric future. GM is investing $27 billion to develop electric and autonomous vehicles with plans to offer 30 all-electric vehicles globally by the end of 2025.
