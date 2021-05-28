A track-capable Cadillac Escalade? Are these words that belong together? GM has apparently decided they do, because the company is on the cusp of launching a sporty variant of its plus-sized luxury SUV, as these spy photos of camouflaged prototypes reveal. An Escalade-V model has been rumored for years, and now these shots lend those rumors some muscle.

While we don't know for sure whether these test vehicles represent a Cadillac Escalade-V or something else, but there's no denying the trucks pictured here are set up for spicier performance than regular Escalades. There are the quad exhaust outlets where normal Escalades wear a pair of faux openings; the bodywork is new and apparently quite grille-heavy in front; and the wheel designs resemble the webby, thin-spoked rims worn by Cadillac's V-series cars.

See all 7 photos See all 7 photos

Were Cadillac to extend the V treatment from the CT4-V and CT5-V sedans to the Escalade, we'd expect a powerful V-8 engine to be part of the kit. GM's supercharged LT4 V-8 (which has been offered in previous Cadillac V series models, as well as the previous-generation Chevy Corvette Z06) is a possibility, with at least 650 hp on tap. Most likely, Cadillac would spring for the newer version of the LT4 that powers the CT5-V Blackwing and makes 668 hp and 659 lb-ft of torque. For now, the Escalade's most powerful engine option is a 420-hp 6.2-liter V-8; a six-cylinder diesel also is offered, and plug-in and electric versions are coming in the next few years.

You might be scratching your head, thinking, "who was asking for a performance-oriented Cadillac Escalade?" But you should know that an Escalade-V would not necessarily attempt to beat all comers on track, though with the new Escalade's independent rear suspension it should handle better than the previous-gen model. Think of it more like a more athletic Escalade with more power, something to go up against the likes of Mercedes-AMG's GLS63, BMW's Alpina XB7, and so on.