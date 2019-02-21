The Mighty Cadillac CT6-V Sold Out, But You Can Get Its Twin-Turbo V-8

Despite rumors that Cadillac had killed off the CT6, the large luxury sedan lives on. At least for now. As proof, Cadillac recently released the limited-edition, 550-hp CT6-V. But what if you missed out on that sold-out model and its twin-turbo V-8 engine? According to one report, Cadillac will soon offer a consolation prize: a detuned version of the Blackwing V-8 available in the Platinum trim.

We first heard about a 500-hp variant of Cadillac’s hand-built 4.2-liter V-8 when the engine was first announced—way back before it even had a name. But until now, we didn’t know which model of CT6 would get it. CarsDirect reports that, based on order guides it has seen, Cadillac will soon offer the Blackwing V-8 as an option in the top-trim Platinum model. There, the Blackwing would be tuned to 500 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. For comparison, the same engine in the CT6-V makes 550 horses and 627 lb-ft. Both versions should share a 10-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system.

If that sounds like an appealing package, be prepared to pay quite a lot for it. The same order guides that CarsDirect saw list the V-8–powered CT6 Platinum’s price at $96,790 including destination. That’s $8,000 more than Cadillac charged for the CT6-V and $9,000 more than it charges for the Platinum trim with a 404-hp twin-turbo V-6. It’s also scarily close to the cost of a Platinum-trim Escalade, but we know which pricey Cadillac we’d rather have.