We’ve published so many photos of mid-engine C8 Chevrolet Corvette prototypes, it’s dizzying to even think about linking to them all. These are the most recent, but our favorites are still the ones from the mid-engine Corvette’s trip through a McDonald’s drive-through. But despite having seen so many prototypes that we can practically draw the camouflaged cars from memory, we had no idea what the interior actually looked like. Until now.

Today, our friends over at Carscoops published a series of spy shots that show a large portion of the mid-engine Corvette’s cabin in full production trim. You’ll want to head over there to see the full set, but as evidenced in these images, the new Corvette’s interior is going to be fancy. Real fancy.

One of the first things that jumps out at us is the new two-spoke steering wheel, which looks a little odd—but we will of course wait to pass judgment until we’ve sat in the car. And once we’ve driven it, we probably won’t care. Taking a closer look reveals controls for heating, Bluetooth, and info selection, but a lack of buttons for adaptive cruise control. Then again, even with this example looking nearly finished, you never know what will change and which features will be available when it heads to production.

Zooming in on a center console that’s tilted aggressively toward the driver, you can see that Chevrolet decided to give the infotainment system a control knob with a Lexus- or Mercedes-inspired hand rest. Thankfully, there’s still a physical volume knob, which is clearly the most important thing here. Anyone who was hoping that the Corvette would still offer a manual-transmission option when it went mid-engine will be sorely disappointed, though. Those Lamborghini-esque push-button controls are expected to command a dual-clutch automatic transmission, and the design doesn’t appear to have any sort of panel that could be removed to accommodate a stick shift. Interestingly, the designers chose to put all the climate controls in a row on the right side of the center console. It looks pretty cool, but we also imagine it will take some time to get used to the layout.

We still don’t know exactly when Chevrolet plans to officially reveal the mid-engine Corvette, but we already know it will be sold as a 2020 model and have heard from reliable sources that a standalone event will happen in the next few months. Whenever and wherever the sheet is finally pulled, we sure wish it would hurry up and get here already.