The C8 Corvette Will Get a Mega-Powerful Audio System

The C8 Corvette’s LT2 V-8 is sure to make some delightful music on its own, but Chevrolet has once again partnered with Bose to make the Vette’s audio system equally compelling. While a 10-speaker surround-sound system will be standard equipment in the Stingray, an optional upgraded 14-speaker setup will be the most powerful Bose has ever installed in a coupe.

Strategically embedded within the dash panel are several 2.5- and 3.25-inch drivers. Behind a metal cover in the upper door areas are a combination of 1.0-inch tweeters and 4.0-inch wide-range speakers. In the rear of the cabin, 5.25-inch wide-range speakers and 3.25-inch drivers are arranged, some of which are housed between the seats under a metal cover subtly emblazoned with the Corvette logo.

Dedicated bass boxes might be employed in larger vehicles, but the C8’s compact, driver-focused cabin required clever workarounds. A 10.0-inch woofer in each door uses the inner spaces of the door itself as an enclosure to enhance low frequencies. Moreover, they’re hidden behind a padded surface instead of a metal grille so as not to abrade occupants’ legs while driving, a solution that should prove more durable over years of ingress and egress.

For the C8, Bose enhanced and took new approaches to its existing audio technology. Its noise-compensation system had to be reworked to adapt to a changing acoustic environment, a task made more challenging by the Corvette’s removable hard top and rapid acceleration potential. A digital amplifier with 16 customizable equalization channels is designed to provide a surround-sound experience to either occupant no matter the dynamic situation.

Bose and Chevrolet have collaborated on Corvette audio systems since the 1984 C4. A V-8 rumble is a signature of the Corvette experience, and the C8’s shift to mid-engine presented a new set of auditory challenges for vehicle and audio engineering teams. From the combustion soundtrack we heard at the launch event, Chevrolet accomplished its targets. We’ll try to remember to evaluate Bose’s work when we’re not hammering the loud pedal during our first go in the C8.