They say the best way to learn manual activities is with hands-on experience, right? Well, Toyota might have just found the best way to learn about its expansive racing heritage. The company's U.K. arm just released a set of paper cutouts of special-edition 86s that you or your kids can spend a little time putting together. Each car has a different livery and is based off a real Toyota 86 that debuted a few years back across the pond, which themselves were based on legendary Toyota racing cars.

Toyota of Great Britain has supplied six PDFs—there are links at the bottom of this post!—you can download, cut out, and tape together to make teeny 86s. The paper cutouts are a neat way to spend a little time, and we'll link all of them below. The cars these paper cutouts are based on have real significance, though, and we've included a little info about each to nerd out on before or while you make your baby 86s.

Toyota GT86 inspired by the Castrol Toyota Celica GT-Four WRC

This red, white, and green 86 is based on the iconic Castrol Toyota Celica GT-Four WRC rally car from 1994. Legendary rally driver Juha Kankkunen and co-driver Nicholas Grist piloted the Celica to multiple podium finishes that year.

Toyota GT86 inspired by the Shelby Toyota 2000GT

This sweet blue and white 86 is based off of the Shelby-Toyota 2000GT. Yes, that Shelby. The tall Texan worked with Toyota to extract as much performance as he could from the 2000GT sports car for the 1968 Sport Car Association of America racing series.

Toyota GT86 inspired by the Yatabe Speed Trials Toyota 2000GT

Another legendary 2000GT was the yellow and green example that entered in the Yatabe Speed Trials in 1966. After 72 hours of consecutive running, the car averaged 128.76 mph around the Yatabe circuit's banked oval. Toyota entered the event to underscore just how reliable the 2000GT was, and this competition where it set 13 new international records for speed and endurance was the perfect way to do just that.

Toyota GT86 inspired by Ove Andersson's Toyota Celica 1600GT

This black and red beauty is inspired by the original 1972 Toyota Celica rally car. While the original Celica was a pretty unassuming little runabout, Swedish driver Ove Andersson's version helped establish Toyota's rally-racing bonafides efforts in the early '70s.

Toyota GT86 inspired by the IMSA GTU-Class Toyota Celica

After Toyota established TRD in the States to bolster that performance brand's global reach, it decided to go racing. This retro-looking 86 is based off of the GTU-class Celica that raced in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The Celica race car is pretty cool, but we like this liveried 86 even more.

Toyota GT86 inspired by the Esso Ultron Tiger Toyota Supra

A ton of Supras have gone racing in the past, but the coolest one might be the Tiger-liveried Esso Ultron Supra from the 1995 All-Japan Grand Touring Car Championship. The souped-up Supra was entered in GT1 initially but was eventually raced in other classes. Supras took the title in 1997, 2001, 2002, and 2005 and this tiger-themed 86 is a nod to its success all those years.

Get PDFs of the cutouts below: