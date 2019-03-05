The Bugatti La Voiture Noir Is a $12.5 Million Tribute to the Type 57 SC Atlantic

What has 16 cylinders, four turbochargers, 1,500 horsepower, 1,180 lb-ft of torque, and a $12.5 million price tag? Answer: The one-off Bugatti La Voiture Noir. Too rich for your blood? Don’t sweat it, as the car has already been sold to a “Bugatti enthusiast” who is “fascinated” by the Type 57 SC Atlantic Coupe.

Perhaps even more mind-blowing is that parked next to La Voiture Noir is the long-lost fourth example of the Atlantic, hidden by Bugatti before World War II and not seen since—until today. This black beauty is worth about $100 million. Speaking of big money, Bugatti is claiming that the Chiron-based La Voiture Noir is “the most expensive new car of all time,” although word has the Rolls-Royce Sweptail selling for $13 million a year or so ago. That’s $500,000 more than the Bug, but what’s half a million among oligarchs?

Visually, La Voiture Noir—”The Black Car”—most notably differs from the garden-variety Chiron by losing the latter’s big C shapes on the sides. The nose is quite a departure as well, although a similar look can be found on last year’s limited-run $5.8 million Divo. The snout is pointier, if not busier, with lots of little vents atop the frunk lid. Gone are the angry, square eyes, having been replaced by more insectoid LEDs. Like the Type 57 SC, La Voiture Noir has a central spine that runs nearly the entire length of the car, with the windshield wiper pointing up while at rest. The rear of the new car probably marks the biggest aesthetic departure, especially the six fat tailpipes. Why six? That’s how many some of the Atlantics had. The light blue Type 57 SC owned by Peter Mullin has five pipes. Go figure.

Debuting at the Geneva motor show this month, La Voiture Noir was built to celebrate Bugatti’s 110-year anniversary. (As was the Chiron 110 Ans.) It’s also an homage to the second of the four Type 57 SCs, “La Voiture Noir,” the black car driven by Jean Bugatti himself and some of his grand prix driver buddies. Curiously, Bugatti claims that La Voiture Noir is not a hyper sports car like the Chiron but is instead now a grand tourer. Perhaps, but if the luggage space is still limited to a medium size purse and a pack of chewing gum, I beg to differ. For $12.5 million I’d also like a little more power than some bozo in a Chiron, but that’s just me. Still, in the era of ever more restrictive crash standards, a truly coachbuilt car is a wonderful thing. As the black car sits, the thing is further proof that now more than ever, it’s good to be filthy, stinking rich.