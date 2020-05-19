After weeks of lockdown, testing has resumed for the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, an upcoming limited-edition, track-focused variant of the standard Chiron hypercar, of which the company will produce just 60 examples. Even better, Bugatti had the forethought to get some video footage of the Chiron Pur Sport in action around the 19-turn, Bilster Berg racetrack in Germany, which we're happy to share with you.

More Videos Chiron Pur Sport - Dynamic Reveal Teaser - Instagram Lotus Evija EV Hypercar - Configurator Animation Lamborghini Huracán Scale Model Photo Shoot - Behind the Scenes Lamborghini Huracán Scale Model Photo Shoot - Behind the Scenes Teaser: Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 Electric Dragster Prototype 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Truck - Teaser April 2020 Petrolhead Planet Preview: Epic Drives in Epic Cars 1970 Ford F100 Highboy ICON Reformer: One Sweet Truck 2020 Porsche Cayman GT4 Pro Racers Take 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI Shows Its Stuff on the Test Track Pro Racer's Take: 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S

Chiron Pur Sport: A Better Bugatti

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport was supposed to be revealed at the Geneva auto show this year, but with the show canceled, the launch shifted online where we saw our first photos of the car that will make standard Chiron owners green with envy. Differences between the Chiron and Chiron Pur Sport include a fixed, full-width rear wing for increased downforce, titanium exhaust tips, a revised front fascia and splitter, and 110 pounds of weight savings. A greatly stiffened suspension with carbon-fiber anti-roll bars, revised seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with 15-percent reduction in gear ratios, and a higher 6,900-rpm redline from the quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W-16 engine.

"The W-16 engine with 1,500 PS (1,479 hp) and 1,600 NM (1,180 lb-ft) of torque now feels like it revs up even faster, providing a significantly more tangible and emotive driving experience," said Stefan Ellrott, Bugatti development chief.

Chiron Pur Sport: Taking it to the Limit

Bugatti's team of engineers and test drivers spent three days at Bilster Berg, where they performed tuning of virtually every major Pur Sport component, with social distancing standards kept in mind. "This is crucial for development because the Chiron Pur Sport is setup for maximum performance and lateral dynamics," Ellrot said. "The laps on the test tracks are incredibly important here."

See all 27 photos

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport laps the circuit on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires developed specially for the car, and they're pushed harder than ever with the Pur Sport's stiffer chassis and wilder, track-oriented camber settings. Among the systems rigorously tested at Bilster Burg include the new ESC Sport + stability-control programming; Bugatti says it allows more competent customers to slide their new $3.25-million toys around corners like Formula Drift legend Ken Gushi. Apparently, said testing is going well.

"Even for our engineers who are very familiar with the Chiron, this is so much fun that they don't want to get out of the car," according to Chiron chassis development boss Jachin Schwalbe. "The Chiron Pur Sport makes you a better driver."

Chiron Pur Sport: Precious Performance

Bugatti says the Chiron Pur Sport will rocket from 18-62 mph in sixth gear some two full seconds quicker than the standard Chiron, an impressive feat. "Thanks to the new suspension geometry, the softer Michelin tires with even better grip, and the enormous rear wing, the acceleration of the Pur Sport out of corners is even more brutal," Schwalbe said. "It's simply a pure, uncompromising driving machine."

Bugatti plans more testing at other tracks including the benchmark Nürburgring Nordschleife before the car enters production later this year. Those who have already signed order contracts with Bugatti will get their chance to "experience" the Chiron Pur Sport soon, according to the company. Until then, they'll just have to get by with video footage like the rest of us lowly 99-percenters—no awful fate, if you ask us.