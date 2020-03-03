Wait, you thought the Chiron was as good as a Bugatti could get? Bugatti was aiming to prove you wrong at the 2020 Geneva Auto Show. The show's been cancelled, but you're still wrong. Meet the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, the new top-end, faster-and-better-than-ever Chiron.

The differences that make the Pur Sport different from your standard Chiron are found literally from stem to stern, starting with a front fascia and splitter revised to aid airflow both over the car and to the engine. At the rear, the Pur Sport has a full-width wing on a fixed mounting. The angled wing mounts and rear fascia form an "X" shape, with new 3D-printed titanium exhaust tips shaped to fit.

The change from an adjustable wing to a fixed unit not only improves downforce, it also saves weight—22 lb just from ditching the stock wing's hydraulic actuation system. Weight was also shaved from the exhaust, brake discs and the brake pad base panels, which are made from titanium. The specially-designed lightweight wheels are designed to improve aerodynamics while drawing air outwards. Even the interior is designed to reduce grams, with Alcantara substituted for leather on larger surfaces. All told, Bugatti's boffins have made the Pur Sport 110 lb lighter than the standard Chiron.

Naturally, the suspension has been upgraded, with springs stiffened by 65 percent up front and 33 percent at the rear, with revised adaptive damping and camber settings and new carbon fiber stabilizer bars fore and aft.

Engine output is unchanged at 1,479 hp, but the maximum engine speed has been increased by 200 rpm to 6,900 rpm. Top speed had to be reduced to 217.5 mph as a result of the greater downforce created by the rear wing, but Bugatti has taken advantage of that circumstance by revising the gearing ratios. Bugatti says some 80 percent of the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission's parts have been revised, The close-ratio gearing, higher redline and lighter weight all contribute to a two-second improvement in the Pur Sport's 60 to 120 km/h (37 to 75 mph) acceleration time.

The Chiron Pur Sport you see here is done up in an optional color scheme in which the lower section of the car is unpainted carbon fiber. Inside, the Pur Sport features laser-patterned door panels and trim made from either black anodized aluminum or titanium, with contrasting-color trim used sparingly on the seats, center console and steering wheel.

With a price tag just shy of $3.4 million and production limited to just 60 units, we doubt we'll see many of these out in the Malibu hills for a real-world caning, but we'll keep an eye on WreckedExotic.com's Bugatti page just in case.